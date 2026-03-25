What changes with the new Income Tax rules? All you need to know

A series of changes have been introduced in the forms, disclosures, and deductions for salaried employees. Freepik

With the new Income-tax Act, 2025 set to be enforced from April 1, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has come out with a new set of rules, Income-tax Rules, 2026, to align with it.

A series of changes have been introduced in the forms, disclosures, and deductions for salaried employees, with some experts pointing out that the old tax regime could carry more incentives for middle-income salary earners vis-à-vis the new regime under Section 202 under I-T Act, 2025 (Section 115BAC under I-T Act, 1961). There has been a voluminous reduction in text and forms in order to ease compliance, with the number of forms having been reduced to 190 from 399. Here’s a look at the key changes.