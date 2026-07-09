What changes with new EPFO portal: Centralised database, facility to see amount for withdrawal, and more

The new portal enables automated processes, including crediting of interest, online processing of claim verification, and a facility to view the eligible amount for withdrawals under various claim categories.

Written by: Aanchal Magazine, Ravi Dutta Mishra
5 min readNew DelhiJul 9, 2026 02:17 PM IST
A centralised database is a significant measure that will help employees who migrate for work and also the PF members who struggle to find solutions at a particular regional office.A centralised database is a significant measure that will help employees who migrate for work and also the PF members who struggle to find solutions at a particular regional office. (File)
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As the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), India’s retirement fund body, rolls out a revamped portal, members will be able to access all their details on a unified portal along with faster auto-crediting of interest by July 15.

One of the most important features of the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project under the EPFO 2.01 initiative is the move towards a centralised database. It follows the merger of information from all regional centres, which will allow members to resolve their issues at any regional EPF office and not necessarily in their city of employment, where Provident Fund deductions may have happened.

“The EPFO has completed the process of migrating its entire database of member records to the new centralised database. Earlier, the services were tied to a particular Regional Office. Now, a member’s service request can be processed from any authorised location across the country,” the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement on Wednesday (July 8).

Centralised database, auto credit of interest

The new portal enables automated processes, including crediting of interest, online processing of claims verification, and a facility to view the eligible amount for withdrawals under various claim categories.

A centralised database is a significant measure that will help employees who migrate for work and also the PF members who struggle to find solutions at a particular regional office, as has happened in the past. For instance, if an employee has worked in Chennai and moves back to their hometown in West Bengal, they can access their records and resolve any issues at the EPFO office in West Bengal instead of travelling to the Chennai office.

Also in Explained | New EPF Scheme, 2026: What changes for provident fund subscribers

The new portal will also help expedite the annual interest crediting process by July 15, which would earlier get delayed to October-November. Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the annual interest of Rs 1.44 lakh crore for financial year 2025-26 will be auto-processed on the new portal and verified by field authorities before being credited to 34 crore EPF accounts by July 15. The EPFO has nearly 8 crore contributing members.

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Also, under the revised system, interest for the final PF settlements will now be calculated up to the date of payment authorisation. Earlier, interest was calculated only up to the last day of the previous month. “This ensures that members receive the benefit of additional interest for the intervening period,” the ministry said.

Pre-validation of claims

Member claims will undergo automated pre-validation before processing at EPFO offices, as per the Ministry statement. In a first-time feature, any deficiencies or discrepancies will be identified and will be communicated to the EPF members through SMS and the portal.

“Wherever additional information or clarification is required during claim processing, EPFO offices will be able to raise queries online through the system. Members can respond online, enabling faster resolution, minimising physical visits to EPFO offices, and further reducing claim rejections,” the ministry said.

In another new feature, members will be able to view the eligible amount for withdrawal from their PF account under the different claim categories. These measures are aimed at improving first-time acceptance rates and reducing claim rejections, as high claim rejection rates have been a key concern over the last few years.

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“Earlier, members did not have clear visibility of the amount they were eligible to withdraw under different withdrawal categories. As a result, claims exceeding the permissible limit were often rejected,” the ministry said.

Unified portal, streamlined claims

Members will have access to a unified digital interface to view their membership details, provident fund balances, claim status, pensionable service records, and benefits availed. This is to ensure transparency and access to information about their PF account and submission of claims, the ministry said.

Member claims for advances upto Rs 5 lakh, which are fully KYC-linked and validated, will be processed through an auto-settlement mechanism, it said.

In October 2025, the EPFO announced a slew of changes to its withdrawal norms by streamlining the withdrawal categories from 13 to three — essential needs (illness, education, marriage), housing needs, and special circumstances, along with an introduction of a minimum balance of 25%.

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Members can withdraw funds in case of illness of self and family members, up to 100% of the eligible member balance, after completion of 12 months of total membership.

The 100% eligible member balance means withdrawal of 75% of the total funds, as 25% is a mandatory minimum balance requirement. The full 100% amount can be withdrawn after remaining unemployed for one year.

Members can also withdraw money for the education of self and family members after 12 months of membership, subject to a maximum of 10 withdrawals during their membership. For marriage of self and family members, members can withdraw up to 100% of the eligible member balance, with a maximum of five withdrawals during their membership.

For housing-related requirements, a member may be allowed partial withdrawal for the purchase of a flat or house; site for construction of a house; construction of a house; repayment of a home loan obtained for purchase, construction of a flat or house or for acquisition of a site; and additions, alterations, renovations or improvements to an existing house or flat.

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The condition is that such withdrawals will be limited to 75% of total funds after completion of 12 months of total membership, and partial withdrawal not exceeding five times.

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Aanchal Magazine
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Aanchal Magazine is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express, serving as a leading voice on the macroeconomy and fiscal policy. With 15 years of newsroom experience, she is recognized for her ability to decode complex economic data and government policy for a wider audience. Expertise & Focus Areas: Magazine’s reporting is rooted in "fiscal arithmetic" and economic science. Her work provides critical insights into the financial health of the nation, focusing on: Macroeconomic Policy: Detailed tracking of GDP growth, inflation trends, and central bank policy actions. Fiscal Metrics: Analysis of taxation, revenue collection, and government spending. Labour & Society: Reporting on labour trends and the intersection of economic policy with employment. Her expertise lies in interpreting high-frequency economic indicators to explain the broader trajectory of the Indian economy. Personal Interests: Beyond the world of finance and statistics, Aanchal maintains a deep personal interest in the history of her homeland, Kashmir. In her spare time, she reads extensively about the region's culture and traditions and works to map the complex journeys of displacement associated with it. Find all stories by Aanchal Magazine here ... Read More

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

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