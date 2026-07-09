What changes with new EPFO portal: Centralised database, facility to see amount for withdrawal, and more

As the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), India’s retirement fund body, rolls out a revamped portal, members will be able to access all their details on a unified portal along with faster auto-crediting of interest by July 15.

One of the most important features of the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) project under the EPFO 2.01 initiative is the move towards a centralised database. It follows the merger of information from all regional centres, which will allow members to resolve their issues at any regional EPF office and not necessarily in their city of employment, where Provident Fund deductions may have happened.

“The EPFO has completed the process of migrating its entire database of member records to the new centralised database. Earlier, the services were tied to a particular Regional Office. Now, a member’s service request can be processed from any authorised location across the country,” the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement on Wednesday (July 8).

Centralised database, auto credit of interest

The new portal enables automated processes, including crediting of interest, online processing of claims verification, and a facility to view the eligible amount for withdrawals under various claim categories.

A centralised database is a significant measure that will help employees who migrate for work and also the PF members who struggle to find solutions at a particular regional office, as has happened in the past. For instance, if an employee has worked in Chennai and moves back to their hometown in West Bengal, they can access their records and resolve any issues at the EPFO office in West Bengal instead of travelling to the Chennai office.

Also in Explained | New EPF Scheme, 2026: What changes for provident fund subscribers

The new portal will also help expedite the annual interest crediting process by July 15, which would earlier get delayed to October-November. Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said the annual interest of Rs 1.44 lakh crore for financial year 2025-26 will be auto-processed on the new portal and verified by field authorities before being credited to 34 crore EPF accounts by July 15. The EPFO has nearly 8 crore contributing members.

Story continues below this ad

Also, under the revised system, interest for the final PF settlements will now be calculated up to the date of payment authorisation. Earlier, interest was calculated only up to the last day of the previous month. “This ensures that members receive the benefit of additional interest for the intervening period,” the ministry said.

Pre-validation of claims

Member claims will undergo automated pre-validation before processing at EPFO offices, as per the Ministry statement. In a first-time feature, any deficiencies or discrepancies will be identified and will be communicated to the EPF members through SMS and the portal.

“Wherever additional information or clarification is required during claim processing, EPFO offices will be able to raise queries online through the system. Members can respond online, enabling faster resolution, minimising physical visits to EPFO offices, and further reducing claim rejections,” the ministry said.

In another new feature, members will be able to view the eligible amount for withdrawal from their PF account under the different claim categories. These measures are aimed at improving first-time acceptance rates and reducing claim rejections, as high claim rejection rates have been a key concern over the last few years.

Story continues below this ad

“Earlier, members did not have clear visibility of the amount they were eligible to withdraw under different withdrawal categories. As a result, claims exceeding the permissible limit were often rejected,” the ministry said.

Unified portal, streamlined claims

Members will have access to a unified digital interface to view their membership details, provident fund balances, claim status, pensionable service records, and benefits availed. This is to ensure transparency and access to information about their PF account and submission of claims, the ministry said.

Member claims for advances upto Rs 5 lakh, which are fully KYC-linked and validated, will be processed through an auto-settlement mechanism, it said.

In October 2025, the EPFO announced a slew of changes to its withdrawal norms by streamlining the withdrawal categories from 13 to three — essential needs (illness, education, marriage), housing needs, and special circumstances, along with an introduction of a minimum balance of 25%.

Story continues below this ad

Members can withdraw funds in case of illness of self and family members, up to 100% of the eligible member balance, after completion of 12 months of total membership.

The 100% eligible member balance means withdrawal of 75% of the total funds, as 25% is a mandatory minimum balance requirement. The full 100% amount can be withdrawn after remaining unemployed for one year.

Members can also withdraw money for the education of self and family members after 12 months of membership, subject to a maximum of 10 withdrawals during their membership. For marriage of self and family members, members can withdraw up to 100% of the eligible member balance, with a maximum of five withdrawals during their membership.

For housing-related requirements, a member may be allowed partial withdrawal for the purchase of a flat or house; site for construction of a house; construction of a house; repayment of a home loan obtained for purchase, construction of a flat or house or for acquisition of a site; and additions, alterations, renovations or improvements to an existing house or flat.

Story continues below this ad

The condition is that such withdrawals will be limited to 75% of total funds after completion of 12 months of total membership, and partial withdrawal not exceeding five times.