The Indian stock market enters the special Muhurat trading session on Sunday firing on all cylinders as it looks to extend its winning run for the eighth session. The Nifty 50 and the Sensex have gained around 10% during this run and remain just around 4% lower for the year, having been the worst-performing major market earlier.

While the special session on the occasion of Diwali usually ends on a positive note, is there any room for further gains during the session, and will the market be able to extend its winning streak?

What is Muhurat trading?

Muhurat trading is a special truncated session on the occasion of Diwali. Coinciding with Lakshmi Puja, it is considered auspicious and prosperous and marks the beginning of the Vikram Samvat, or the Hindu financial year.