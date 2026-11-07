The Indian stock market enters the special Muhurat trading session on Sunday firing on all cylinders as it looks to extend its winning run for the eighth session. The Nifty 50 and the Sensex have gained around 10% during this run and remain just around 4% lower for the year, having been the worst-performing major market earlier.
While the special session on the occasion of Diwali usually ends on a positive note, is there any room for further gains during the session, and will the market be able to extend its winning streak?
What is Muhurat trading?
Muhurat trading is a special truncated session on the occasion of Diwali. Coinciding with Lakshmi Puja, it is considered auspicious and prosperous and marks the beginning of the Vikram Samvat, or the Hindu financial year.
This year, normal trading for the special session will start at 2:20 pm and will extend for just over an hour till 3:30 pm. The closing auction session will then last for another 20 minutes before overall trading for the day closes at 4 pm.
The benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex have closed in the green in most of the past Muhurat sessions. “Over the last 20 Muhurat sessions, the Nifty has closed higher 15 times, including every year from 2018 to 2025. But 19 of those 20 moves were within 1% either way,” explained Tanvi Kanchan, associate director at Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers.
Last year, both benchmark indices gained 0.1%, marking the eighth straight year of ending higher during the special session.
Expectations this time
Most experts do not expect major gains from the session this time round. “The session is thin, mostly token buying for the new year, so festive sentiment and the recent momentum should keep the bias positive,” said Kanchan.
“The real test comes when markets reopen on Wednesday, after the Balipratipada holiday on Tuesday, by then, investors will have to absorb two days of moves in US tech and oil. What will matter for Samvat 2083 is whether earnings growth holds and oil stays contained,” she added.
Ajit Mishra, AVP of research at Religare Broking, believes that some consolidation after such sharp gains would be “healthy”.
“Following the sharp seven-session rally, some consolidation and sectoral rotation would be healthy. The Nifty’s ability to sustain above 24,500 will be important to preserve the positive momentum and pave the way towards the 25,200–25,500 zone,” Mishra said.
On Friday, the Sensex had gained 2.2% to close at 81,028.02. The Nifty 50 ended 2% higher at 25,030.35.
Outlook ahead
The Indian market looks in good shape while entering the new Hindu business year after some tough times so far in 2026. However, a lot is dependent on crude oil prices and, by extension, the situation in West Asia.
“As we usher into a new Samvat 2083, India stands at a point where a resilient domestic economy meets a challenging external backdrop. Samvat 2082 tested investors’ patience. Indian equities were weighed down by the West Asia conflict. After the correction (earlier this year), Nifty valuations of 17.5x forward earnings are 16% below the long-term average,” said a report by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management.
“Samvat 2083 begins on a cautious note, as an external energy shock overshadows a resilient economy. We perceive FY27 to mark a return to double-digit earnings growth, with Nifty EPS (earnings per share) expected to grow 16%/14% YoY in FY27/FY28 vs 5% in FY26,” the report said.
Thus, analysts remain positive on the Indian market for the longer run, even if the Muhurat trading session fails to light up the market after the rally. Earnings growth and a robust macroeconomic scenario continue to support the market.
Many experts recommended a host of stocks ahead of the new year. Many of these recommendations include banking and financial services stocks, which will benefit from a higher interest rate environment, and AI infrastructure stocks that have already skyrocketed multiple times so far this year.