Missed paying fee at a toll plaza? Here’s what you will be charged under new NHAI guidelines

In its push for a more efficient and user-friendly toll collection system for National Highways, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has created a new framework to resolve unpaid user fees.

This is part of its efforts to build a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system with no boom barriers, allowing vehicles to pass through the toll gates even at high speeds without stopping. The toll is collected when high-performance Radio Frequency Identification readers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras read the FASTag and Vehicle Registration Number.

The new guidelines concern cases where commuters pass toll gates without paying the user fee, often due to faulty FASTags or a low balance in the vehicle’s FASTag.

Under the new National Highway Fee rules, commuters will have to pay double the applicable toll amount if they fail to make the payment in the first instance. However, if it is paid within 72 hours, only the original user fee will apply. The ministry said this will strengthen digital enforcement of toll collection in MLFF systems and ensure efficient realisation of user fees on NHs. Here is all you need to know about penalties and challenging such notices.

What is an unpaid user fee for National Highways?

The rules have come into effect from March 17. According to the MoRTH notification, the unpaid user fee is the toll applicable to a vehicle whose passage has been recorded by the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) infrastructure, but the fee has not been paid. In such a case, an electronic notice (e-notice) will be issued with the vehicle details, date and location of occurrence and amount of unpaid user fee payable to the vehicle owner.

The e-notices will be sent through SMS, email, mobile-based applications, or other electronic means as specified by the government. It will also be made available on a designated online portal. The 72 hours will be counted from the time of issuance of the e-notice.

The rules also pave the way for integrating the National Electronic Toll Collection system with the National Vehicle Registry (VAHAN) for enforcement measures and the realisation of unpaid user fees.

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What if someone wants to challenge the unpaid user fee notice?

The rules mention a grievance redressal mechanism, where a vehicle owner/driver dissatisfied with the e-notice can challenge it. They have to submit a representation through the designated portal within 72 hours of the notice being issued.

After that, the tolling agency will examine the application and dispose of the case within five days. The rules say that if the challenge is not disposed of within five days, the claim for the unpaid user fee shall lapse.

And what if a commuter doesn’t pay the user fee despite notices?

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The rules say that if the user does not pay the unpaid user fee within 15 days of the e-notice or challenge it, then the amount recoverable from the vehicle will be posted on VAHAN.

Along with this, appropriate restrictions will be imposed on vehicle-related services until the dues are cleared.

What is the overall status of the Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system?

The MoRTH has awarded the tender for 15 toll plazas to implement barrierless tolling. This is aimed at reducing congestion at fee plazas, reducing travel time, and improving fuel efficiency and toll revenue collection.

These toll plazas are Gharaunda on NH-44 in Haryana, Choryasi and Boariach on NH-48 in Gujarat, Daulatpura, Manoharpura and Shahjahanpur on NH-48 in Rajasthan, Mundaka on UER-II in Delhi, Kaniminekhi-Sheshagirihalli and Gananguru on NH-275 in Karnataka, Nemili and Chenasamudram on NH-48 and Paranur on NH-45 in Tamil Nadu, and Kasepalli, Amakathadu and Marur on NH-44 in Andhra Pradesh.

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Officials said that the Choryasi fee plaza in Gujarat will be the first barrier-free toll plaza in the country.

Along with this, tenders for barrierless tolling are under bidding for Bijwasan plaza on Dwarka Expressway in Delhi, Kukrola in Haryana, Chalakwadi in Maharashtra, Madanpur in Assam and Badarpur Faridabad Fee plaza on NH-19 in Haryana.

According to MoRTH, the average daily collection via FASTags on NH fee plazas is around Rs 186 crores, and the average figure for daily Electronic Toll Collections on NH fee plazas is around 1.05 crore in Financial Year 2025-26 (till December 2025).