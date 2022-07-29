scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Premium

Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what’s next

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said a major reason was the current economic downturn that impacted digital ad sales, Meta’s core business.

Written by Soumyarendra Barik , Edited by Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 5:05:03 pm
Meta CEO Mark ZuckerbergMeta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo Credit: AP)

After a decade of registering consistent growth and gravity-defying ad sales, all while fighting increasing regulatory scrutiny, Facebook parent Meta has posted its first-ever decline in quarterly revenue since it went public in 2012. The company’s profit also fell for the third straight quarter and its forecast for its advertisement business remained gloomy for the foreseeable future.

Also Read in Express Explained |Explained: Why Facebook wants to rebrand itself for the ‘Metaverse’

What is the reason behind the decline in revenue?

Meta’s total revenue, which primarily includes digital ad sales, fell 1% to $28.8 billion for the quarter that ended in June compared to the same time last year when it had posted a revenue of $29.1 billion. Similarly, the company’s profit was $6.69 billion, down 36% from a year earlier.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the current economic downturn has had an impact on digital ad sales, Meta’s core business. “We seem to have entered an economic downturn that will have a broad impact on the digital advertising business,” Zuckerberg said in an earnings call. “The situation seems worse than it did a quarter ago.”

In her final earnings call, Meta’s outgoing COO Sheryl Sandberg said, “Foreign exchange trends had a significant impact in Q2, in particular the depreciation of the Euro relative to the dollar”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes

The company will reduce its spending and slow its pace of hiring to weather the storm. “This is a period that demands more intensity, and I expect us to get more done with fewer resources,” Zuckerberg said.

What’s in store for Meta’s core offerings going forward?

1. Facebook

In what was a silver lining in the company’s quarterly report, people are still continuing to use Facebook. Meta said that the number of people who log in to the social media juggernaut everyday was up 3% to 1.97 billion. This would come as a shot in the arm for the company which had posted its first ever decline in user growth since being founded in the fourth quarter of 2021. While Facebook did lose monthly active users in the quarter, it primarily came from the suspension of its services in Russia.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

2. Instagram

It appears that the future of content on Instagram – which started off as a photo-sharing platform – will largely be dictated by videos. Hours before Meta announced its quarterly results, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that user trends increasingly indicate a shift towards videos. The company has also doubled down on its short video offering ‘Reels’ within the Instagram app to counter the immense popularity of TikTok.

“About 15% of content in a person’s Facebook feed and a little more than that of their Instagram feed is recommended by our AI from people, groups or accounts that you don’t follow,” Zuckerberg said. “And we expect these numbers to more than double by the end of next year.” He also added that users have spent 30% more time viewing Reels than last quarter.

3. Metaverse

Zuckerberg has been spending a significant amount of capital in building up the so called metaverse, a combination of virtual and augmented realities. However, on Wednesday, the US Federal Trade Commission sued the company over buying a virtual reality firm called Within, striking a blow to Zuckerberg’s ambitions.

Also in Explained |What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto miners?

What signal does Meta’s declining revenue offer?

There seems to be a divergence between ad sales on social media platforms and search engines. In line with Meta, Twitter and Snapchat had earlier also cautioned of an ad market slowdown in the coming quarters. However, Google parent Alphabet recently reported a rise in quarterly revenue with ad sales on Google search topping investor expectations.

It is worth noting that social media companies were the most impacted by changes to Apple’s handling of how apps could track users’ activities, making it difficult for them to target ads to smartphone users based on their online activity.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

2

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

3

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for 'rashtrapatni' remark, says it was 'slip of tongue'

4

Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out

5

Anna University convocation: A strong govt isn't restrictive but responsive, youth are growth engine, says PM

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
The risk of catching Covid-19 on a flight, based on stage of pandemic
The risk of catching Covid-19 on a flight, based on stage of pandemic
Decline in road accidents and deaths since 2018
Decline in road accidents and deaths since 2018
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies to Excise: ‘We own the bar’

Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies to Excise: ‘We own the bar’

Explained: Second coming of India’s economic might

Explained: Second coming of India’s economic might

Justice Khanwilkar leaves behind an imprint on key laws

Justice Khanwilkar leaves behind an imprint on key laws

KCR meets Akhilesh in bid to unite non-Congress Opposition parties

KCR meets Akhilesh in bid to unite non-Congress Opposition parties

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Govt revives plan for higher education regulatory body, this time in tune with NEP

Govt revives plan for higher education regulatory body, this time in tune with NEP

At 168, Maharashtra has maximum pending CBI probe requests

At 168, Maharashtra has maximum pending CBI probe requests

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Stuck at home, CWG squad-member Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement