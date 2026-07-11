More people are now surrendering life insurance before maturity. What’s driving this?

The number of policyholders exiting mid-way through the policy tenure is rising faster than those who complete the policy tenure. Photo: Magnific

Blame it on financial stress or mis-selling by insurers — surrenders and withdrawals of life insurance policies before maturity have been increasing over the past five years.

Payouts for surrenders and withdrawals increased from around 30% of total benefits paid to policyholders in FY2022 to 38.3% in FY2026, suggesting that a growing number of policyholders are exiting their policies before maturity.

In contrast, policyholders who completed the full policy term declined from about 48% in 2021-22 to 36.9% in 2025-26, according to data from insurance regulator IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority).

This means the number of policyholders exiting mid-way through the policy tenure is rising faster than those who complete the policy tenure. “This could be due to mis-selling by insurers or financial constraints or stress of policyholders. This is not an ideal situation as policyholders won’t get the full benefit when they exit mid-way. They could even make losses,” said an insurance official.