What Kunal Shah’s appointment says about WhatsApp’s ambitions in its biggest market, India

Meta’s appointment of CRED founder Kunal Shah as WhatsApp global CEO and its $900-million (around Rs 8,500 crore) investment in the fintech app offer clues about its long-term ambitions in its largest market — India.

The choice of an Indian entrepreneur to lead WhatsApp is significant, and in some ways logical. India accounts for 500 million, or a sixth, of WhatsApp’s three billion monthly global active users. This is What’sApp’s largest user base in any country.

Shah’s appointment comes at a time when Whatsapp is struggling to convert this massive user base into a sustainable revenue engine. Unlike Meta’s other flagship platforms, Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp remains relatively undermonetised. Efforts to unlock new revenue streams have delivered limited results. WhatsApp Pay, for instance, has struggled to gain traction despite India witnessing explosive growth in digital payments over the past few years.

Shah, whose entrepreneurial journey has been deeply rooted in fintech, is seen by industry players as likely playing a key role in addressing this challenge. His understanding of consumer behaviour, payments and data-driven business models could help Meta identify new ways to monetise WhatsApp’s vast user base in India.

Likely shift to premiumisation and superapp

Shah’s appointment has also fuelled speculation that WhatsApp could increasingly move towards a premiumisation strategy — an area that has become central to Shah’s thinking in recent years.

His own entrepreneurial journey, from FreeCharge to CRED, illustrates a clear evolution in his strategy.

While FreeCharge was aimed at achieving scale through mass-market penetration, CRED focuses on affluent and creditworthy consumers. The transition highlights Shah’s shift towards building products for the premium segment.

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A senior Meta group employee in the US indicated that Shah also “shares Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision around building a superapp”. It is learned that Meta wanted him to do it earlier as head of WhatsApp in India, but it finally led to a global role. This may be why Shah emphasised “global” in his Linkedin post announcing his WhatsApp appointment, the employee pointed out.

Superapps are all-encompassing digital platforms that combine a wide variety of services — messaging, payments, ride-hailing, shopping and food delivery — and thus eliminate the need to download multiple standalone apps.

In India, the leading contenders in the superapp race are Tata Group’s Tata Neu, Reliance’s Jio Platforms, Paytm, PhonePe and AdaniOne, among others.

While the superapp model has achieved significant success in China and some South East Asian countries, it has struggled to gain similar traction in India. A key reason is the maturity and saturation of India’s digital ecosystem, where consumers already have access to a wide range of specialised apps for shopping, travel, payments, food delivery, and other services.

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However, WhatsApp may be better positioned than its rivals to make the superapp model work in India. With its huge user base in India and deep integration into daily life, the platform enjoys a level of reach and familiarity unmatched by most competitors. Meta has already rolled out elements of the superapp concept in several markets and has long viewed India — its largest user base globally — as a key market for expanding the platform’s capabilities beyond messaging. The company is aiming to replicate, at least in part, the success of China’s WeChat, which has evolved into an all-in-one platform for communication, payments, commerce and a range of everyday services.

Also Read | What is WeChat?

Further, there are also notable similarities between CRED and WhatsApp. Both offer services that are largely free to users, while deriving value from the data, engagement and ecosystems built around those users. While Shah has maintained that Meta will not gain access to CRED user data as part of the investment, the partnership is nevertheless likely to deepen Meta’s understanding of India’s digitally active and financially attractive consumer segments.

A founder-led approach

Shah’s appointment also reflects a recent pattern of Meta appointing founders in several key leadership positions. Last year, Meta appointed Alexandr Wang, founder CEO at Scale AI, as its chief AI officer while investing $14.3 billion in Scale AI.

In a similar move, Meta acquired a 49% stake in NFDG, the $1.1 billion AI venture fund run by Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, through a tender offer last year and hired both of them to join its leadership team.