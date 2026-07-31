Why rising project costs for nuclear power matter for India’s clean energy plans

The project cost of the four under-construction Russian-designed nuclear reactor units at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNP) has increased by nearly 55% over the original sanctioned cost since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

As per latest government data, the cost of these four reactors, each with 1 gigawatt capacity, increased from Rs 89,470 crore to Rs 1,38,330 crore. The project cost of Units 3 and 4 has increased by 72.9%, while that of Units 5 and 6 has risen by 39.9% over their respective sanctioned costs.

Rise in project costs of KKNP reactors 3, 4, 5, and 6. Rise in project costs of KKNP reactors 3, 4, 5, and 6.

A crucial juncture

Located in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, KKNP is India’s one of largest nuclear power projects. It consists of six units of pressurised water reactors of VVER design, which were established in technical collaboration with Russia. The first two units (KKNPP Units-1 & 2) are already in operation, while Units 3 and 4 are still under construction and are due to be operational by 2027. The remaining two units are at different stages of progress and are likely to be commissioned by 2030.