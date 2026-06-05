The Kerala development model was once looked up to. What went wrong?

A report recently unveiled by new Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan presents a grim picture of his government’s financial health , showing that the state trails the national average across most crucial parameters.

This is a state that once boasted the most sought-after growth model in India. The decline, however, did not happen overnight.

Satheeshan, a Congress leader who is also the state’s Finance Minister, wrote in the report’s preface: “The purpose of this report is not to revisit the past in a spirit of criticism, but to understand the challenges before us with clarity and objectivity.”

The Kerala model

Long before Arvind Kejriwal’s “Delhi model”, Nitish Kumar’s “sushashan” (good governance) in Bihar and Narendra Modi’s “Gujarat model”, there was the Kerala model of economic development. In the 1950s, it had the country’s highest population growth rate. By the 1970s, it became one with the lowest. This was not all. Over the next two decades, Kerala achieved levels of social and economic development — better health, education and quality of life — that not only surpassed other states but rivalled influential countries. What’s more, Kerala achieved all this with much lower levels of income. In 1996, its per capita income was one-hundredth of the US’s. Despite this, it had a Human Development Index (HDI) score of 0.775, close to the US’s 0.925 and well above India’s 0.45 — and without the kind of coercion that countries such as China employed. Story continues below this ad What ails Kerala government finances? However, over the past several years, Kerala’s model has lost its sheen. The telltale sign has been the worsening state of the state government’s finances. Simply put, with each passing year, the state has had to borrow more just to meet the gap between its expenses and its revenues. What’s worse is that the bulk of this money goes towards paying salaries and pensions. This means very little is left to spend on developmental areas (such as health and education) or building the state’s productive capacity (also called capital expenditure). As a result, despite having one of the most educated populations, Kerala has some of the highest levels of unemployment, especially for women. Story continues below this ad The table below shows how far Kerala’s fiscal position has slid relative to the national average on some of the most important metrics. Kerala’s fiscal position has slid relative to the national average on some of the most important metrics. Kerala’s fiscal position has slid relative to the national average on some of the most important metrics.