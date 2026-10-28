After the Jio listing, how much could Ambani family’s notional wealth be worth?

Jio Platforms’ listing at a market capitalisation of Rs 12.53 lakh crore is expected to affect estimates of the net worth of the promoters, the Mukesh Ambani family. The combined notional value of the promoters’ direct and indirect holdings in the three companies works out to Rs 12.80 lakh crore, compared with Rs 8.73 lakh crore before Jio’s listing, although this does not necessarily represent an increase in their wealth.

However, market analysts caution that the promoters’ interest in Jio Platforms cannot simply be added to their existing holdings, as Jio’s value is already partly reflected in RIL’s market capitalisation, raising the possibility of double-counting.

Based on RIL’s market capitalisation of Rs 16 lakh crore and the promoter group’s reported 50.44 per cent holding, the value of its stake in RIL works out to approximately Rs 8.07 lakh crore. The promoter companies’ 48 per cent holding in Jio Financial Services, valued at a market capitalisation of Rs 1.37 lakh crore, is worth approximately Rs 65,760 crore, or Rs 0.66 lakh crore.

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Jio Platforms has a market capitalisation of Rs 12.53 lakh crore following its listing. RIL holds a 64.41 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, putting the value of its holding at approximately Rs 8.07 lakh crore. The Ambani family’s indirect economic interest in Jio Platforms can be estimated by applying the promoter group’s 50.44 per cent holding in RIL to RIL’s stake in Jio. On this basis, the family’s indirect interest in Jio Platforms is worth approximately Rs 4.07 lakh crore. This makes the total value of the promoters holding could be Rs 12.80 lakh crore.

This means in dollar terms the value of the Ambanis’ holding would be around $121 billion, way ahead of the Adanis at $74.3 billion, Savitri Jindal 37.3 billion and Shiv Nadar $30.5 billion.

The indirect economic interest of the promoters in Jio Platforms is approximately 32.50 per cent of Jio Platforms.

“However, the estimated Rs 4.07 lakh crore value of the family’s indirect interest in Jio cannot be added to the full value of its RIL holding to calculate total wealth. RIL already owns Jio Platforms, and the value of that business is at least partly reflected in RIL’s market price. Adding the indirect Jio stake separately would therefore risk double-counting the same underlying asset,” an analyst said.

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The listing provides a standalone market valuation for Jio Platforms, allowing investors to compare its market value with that of RIL. Whether this leads to a higher valuation for RIL will depend on how investors assess the value of its Jio holding, its other businesses and its assets and liabilities.

The promoter companies hold a 48 per cent stake in Jio Financial Services, whose market capitalisation stands at Rs 1.37 lakh crore. On this basis, the value of their holding works out to approximately Rs 65,760 crore, or Rs 0.66 lakh crore.

What could change after the listing?

The immediate impact on the family’s notional wealth will depend on the market response to Jio Platforms’ listing and any resulting movement in the share prices of RIL and Jio Financial Services.

A sustained 5-8 per cent rise in RIL’s market capitalisation from Rs 16 lakh crore would increase the value of the promoter group’s 50.44 per cent stake by approximately Rs 40,352 crore to Rs 64,563 crore, assuming its ownership remains unchanged. This is a hypothetical scenario, according to analysts.

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The key distinction is between the value of an existing investment and the additional wealth created by a change in its market price. Jio Platforms’ listing makes the market’s valuation of the business more transparent, but the actual change in the Ambani family’s notional wealth will depend on subsequent market movements and the value of its other investments and liabilities.