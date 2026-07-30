How IRDAI’s latest reforms could reshape India’s insurance sector

India’s insurance sector regulator has unveiled one of its most significant reform packages in recent years. These are aimed at making the insurance sector more flexible, better governed and more attractive to investors, while strengthening protection for policyholders.

The changes, approved at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) board meeting this week, span capital rules, investment norms, governance standards, distribution practices and policyholder protection. They also operationalise provisions of the recently enacted Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025, which seeks to accelerate insurance penetration in the country.

The reforms come at a time when India is seeking to deepen insurance coverage and attract fresh capital into the sector through 100% foreign investment.

What has IRDAI changed?

The regulator has amended five regulations governing insurers’ actuarial (relating to calculating insurance risks), finance and investment functions, as well as rules relating to registration, capital structure, transfer of shares and amalgamations in one stroke.

The broad objective is to give insurers greater operational and financial flexibility. The revised framework liberalises investment norms, simplifies capital infusion, eases corporate restructuring and streamlines procedures for mergers and transfers of shares while strengthening actuarial oversight and financial governance.

IRDAI has also overhauled regulations governing insurance intermediaries such as agents, brokers, third-party administrators and surveyors. Instead of periodic licence renewals, intermediaries will now have perpetual registration subject to payment of an annual fee, reducing compliance burdens.

Another interesting reform is the introduction of a structured framework for imposing regulatory penalties. The new regulations lay down uniform procedures for investigations, show cause notices and reasoned orders, making enforcement more transparent and predictable. “Together, these measures seek to improve the ease of doing business while maintaining regulatory oversight,” said an insurance sector analyst.

What do the reforms mean for policyholders?

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A key focus of the package is strengthening consumer protection. IRDAI has approved the Policyholders’ Education and Protection Fund (PEPF) Regulations, 2026, creating an institutional mechanism to promote insurance literacy, improve grievance redressal and help policyholders trace and recover unclaimed insurance amounts.

The fund is expected to finance awareness campaigns and technology-driven initiatives that make insurance products easier to understand and access.

Another important change concerns accountability in insurance sales. Every insurance proposal, policy and certificate will now have the authorised salesperson tagged to it. This creates a clear record of who sold the product, making it easier to fix responsibility in cases of mis-selling or disputes. This measure has come at a time when mis-selling is rampant in insurance.

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For consumers, the move could improve transparency and strengthen confidence in the insurance distribution process. It also enables regulators to monitor sales practices more effectively, experts say. The reforms are intended to balance greater business flexibility for insurers with stronger safeguards for policyholders.

How will insurers benefit?

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For insurance companies, the reforms significantly ease operational constraints. Liberalised investment norms and a more facilitative capital framework are expected to give insurers greater flexibility in managing their balance sheets and raising funds for expansion.

Simplified rules governing transfers of shares and amalgamations could also make consolidation easier in an increasingly competitive market.

The changes come soon after the government raised the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in insurers to 100% through amendments to insurance laws. Two insurers — one life insurer and one general insurer — have already increased foreign shareholding beyond the earlier cap of 74%. Higher foreign ownership could help insurers access long-term capital needed to expand into underserved regions, invest in technology and develop new products. It may also encourage global insurance groups to increase their presence in India’s fast-growing insurance market.

The regulator has also granted registration to ProTec General Insurance Ltd, the fourth insurance entity licensed in 2026, indicating that the sector continues to attract new entrants.

Why is governance at the centre of these reforms?

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While the reforms make business easier, they also tighten governance among insurers. The new penalty regulations establish a more transparent enforcement process, reducing uncertainty for regulated entities while ensuring accountability. By standardising procedures for regulatory action, IRDAI aims to improve consistency and fairness in supervision.

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Similarly, stronger actuarial oversight seeks to ensure that insurers maintain adequate financial discipline while taking advantage of greater operational flexibility.

For intermediaries, enhanced disclosure requirements and mandatory salesperson tagging create clearer lines of responsibility. This is expected to reduce instances of mis-selling and improve market conduct, areas that have long been concerns for regulators. The broader objective is to create a regulatory framework that supports growth without weakening consumer protection or financial stability.

Why do these reforms matter now?

While India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing insurance markets, insurance penetration continues to lag many developed economies. Expanding coverage requires not only more capital but also greater consumer trust and simpler regulatory processes.

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The latest reforms attempt to address all three challenges simultaneously. By making it easier for insurers to raise capital and restructure, encouraging foreign investment, simplifying compliance for intermediaries and strengthening policyholder safeguards, IRDAI is seeking to build a more resilient insurance ecosystem.

For policyholders, the immediate benefits may include better grievance redressal, improved transparency in insurance sales and greater support in recovering unclaimed insurance money. For insurers, the reforms promise easier access to capital, lower compliance costs and a more predictable regulatory environment.

Insurers and intermediaries are now awaiting the final IRDAI guidelines on commission.