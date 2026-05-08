Graphs, Data and Perspectives | How the Iran war has hit the poor more than the rich

As the conflict in West Asia continues to strangle fuel and fertiliser supplies across the world, pushing up prices and the cost of living, a familiar question has resurfaced: Who gets hurt the most?
Whether one talks about individuals or families or whole economies, the short answer is that there is a stark difference between how such a crisis affects the haves and the have-nots.
In other words, often such crises create a K-shaped economy. This is a phenomenon where the economic divisions and inequalities widen with one (often small) segment of the economy tending to consume heavily while another (often large) segment struggles to even consume the staples.
A K-shaped economy
The war in Iran is already beginning to reveal a K-shaped pattern. Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York recently analysed the way US consumers spent on fuel as pump prices started increasing.
They found the following: “In March, high-income households increased nominal spending the most and kept real consumption essentially unchanged, while low-income households decreased real consumption of gasoline but still saw sharply increased nominal spending because of the rise in gas prices.”
K-shaped economy
The chart alongside shows what happened to consumer consumption in March, compared to February. The poorest — US consumers earning less than $40,000 a year — spent 13.33% more on fuel prices but this “nominal” increase in spending does not capture the “real” decline of almost 7% in spending. In other words, while the poorest spent 13% more money to buy fuel, they ended up buying 7% less actual fuel.
The middle-income earners — those earning between $40,000 to $125,000 a year — spent 17% more on fuel but managed to buy 5% less actual fuel.
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The richest consumers managed to increase their spending by over 20% and thus ensured that their actual consumption of fuel barely changed.
Why this research matters
These research results are based on a sample of 2,00,000 consumers over just one month but still they reveal something familiar.
“These divergences in the response to an energy price shock are not unique to the month. Four years ago, energy prices rose and remained elevated during the spring and summer of 2022 when the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted energy markets. The magnitude of the initial Russia-Ukraine gasoline price shock was broadly similar to the current one, but it lasted longer to date and ramped up over time,” say the authors, led by Rajashri Chakrabarti.
The broader point is: As oil prices stay elevated, the poor will struggle to consume the same amount even after spending more while the rich will spend more to maintain the same level of real consumption.
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Only looking at nominal spending patterns hides the deepening economic divide that happens during such crises.
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This economic divide was best captured by the following quote (often attributed to poet Damian Barr) that became popular during the Covid-induced economic recession in 2020: “We are all in the same storm but not in the same boat”.
Richer consumers in any country (and by the same logic, richer countries, say, Japan or South Korea) will be able to spend more in order to take a smaller hit on their actual consumption while the poor (and poorer countries such as Bangladesh or India) may end up being forced to consume less even if they spend more.
Udit Misra is Senior Associate Editor at The Indian Express. Misra has reported on the Indian economy and policy landscape for the past two decades. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and is a Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellow from the University of Westminster.
Misra is known for explanatory journalism and is a trusted voice among readers not just for simplifying complex economic concepts but also making sense of economic news both in India and abroad.
Professional Focus
He writes three regular columns for the publication.
ExplainSpeaking: A weekly explanatory column that answers the most important questions surrounding the economic and policy developments.
GDP (Graphs, Data, Perspectives): Another weekly column that uses interesting charts and data to provide perspective on an issue dominating the news during the week.
Book, Line & Thinker: A fortnightly column that for reviewing books, both new and old.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent work focuses heavily on the weakening Indian Rupee, the global impact of U.S. economic policy under Donald Trump, and long-term domestic growth projections:
Currency and Macroeconomics:
"GDP: Anatomy of rupee weakness against the dollar" (Dec 19, 2025) — Investigating why the Rupee remains weak despite India's status as a fast-growing economy.
"GDP: Amid the rupee's fall, how investors are shunning the Indian economy" (Dec 5, 2025).
"Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2025: How the winners explained economic growth" (Oct 13, 2025).
Global Geopolitics and Trade:
"Has the US already lost to China? Trump's policies and the shifting global order" (Dec 8, 2025).
"The Great Sanctions Hack: Why economic sanctions don't work the way we expect" (Nov 23, 2025) — Based on former RBI Governor Urjit Patel's new book.
"ExplainSpeaking: How Trump's tariffs have run into an affordability crisis" (Nov 20, 2025).
Domestic Policy and Data:
"GDP: New labour codes and opportunity for India's weakest states" (Nov 28, 2025).
"ExplainSpeaking | Piyush Goyal says India will be a $30 trillion economy in 25 years: Decoding the projections" (Oct 30, 2025) — A critical look at the feasibility of high-growth targets.
"GDP: Examining latest GST collections, and where different states stand" (Nov 7, 2025).
International Economic Comparisons:
"GDP: What ails Germany, world's third-largest economy, and how it could grow" (Nov 14, 2025).
"On the loss of Europe's competitive edge" (Oct 17, 2025).
Signature Style
Udit Misra is known his calm, data-driven, explanation-first economics journalism. He avoids ideological posturing, and writes with the aim of raising the standard of public discourse by providing readers with clarity and understanding of the ground realities.
You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @ieuditmisra
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