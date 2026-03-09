Iran war: As India’s stock markets crash, experts advise caution but see buying opportunities

Since the war in West Asia started on February 27, the 6.31 per cent — over 5,100 points — fall in the benchmark stock market index Sensex has wiped out investors’ wealth, as nervous investors dump stocks to cut their losses, fearing a further crash in the market. The big question is: Should investors sell everything and keep away from the market, or deploy surplus cash when many stocks are available at rock-bottom prices?

Given the heightened geopolitical risks, the sharp rise in crude oil prices, and continued foreign institutional investor outflows, investors should adopt a cautious and disciplined approach in the near term, analysts say. While investors should prioritise capital preservation, maintain strict stop-loss levels, and avoid aggressive leverage amid rising volatility, it may be time for some bargain hunting as well. We explain.

Crash provides an opportunity

Although the war has unnerved investors with many of them selling stocks, past crash periods have shown that the market always bounced back and more than recovered the losses subsequently. The market has fallen mainly due to the surge in crude oil prices, with Brent crude surging to $115 per barrel. These prices are expected to fall sharply when peace returns to West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz opens up again.

The crash gives an opportunity to do “bottom fishing” (buying securities — such as stocks — that have dropped significantly in price, aiming to profit from their recovery to, or above, their intrinsic value) and accumulate stocks. In such times, it pays to take precautions by hedging leveraged positions. “Sharp falls present a good opportunity for long-term investors with cash to deploy to keep accumulating quality investment ideas,” said Devarsh Vakil, head of Prime Research, HDFC Securities.

Also in Explained | War concerns, surging crude prices: Why stock markets are nosediving again

The lesson from history is that the impact of geopolitical issues like conflicts on markets do not last long. So, investors have to be patient and avoid knee-jerk reactions — like selling off their portfolio.

“Long-term investors with high-risk appetite can nibble at stocks in these strong themes,” said the research head of a leading broking firm. The crisis will not impact domestic consumption segments like banking and financial services, automobiles, telecom, and cement much; defence and pharmaceuticals will be relatively resilient, he said.

While the unknown factor now is how long the conflict will last, the scenario is bound to change. Overall, the broader strategy should remain defensive and balanced, with traders maintaining flexibility to position on both sides until global risk factors begin to stabilise.

Story continues below this ad

Continue mutual fund SIPs

The ongoing market sell-off could also open a window of opportunity for investors to accumulate mutual fund (MF) units, preferably through staggered lump-sum investments across stages depending on the fund category and volatility. At the same time, investors would do well to continue with their systematic investment plans (SIPs), which can significantly strengthen portfolios when markets eventually rebound.

Market experts caution against the temptation to halt SIPs during periods of sharp volatility. When markets decline, a fixed SIP investment buys a larger number of MF units, while during market upswings the same amount purchases fewer units. Over a certain period, this process helps average out the cost of acquisition and cushions the impact of market volatility. “Stopping SIPs when markets crash is rarely a wise move. Investors who stayed the course in earlier downturns have often reaped substantial gains once markets recovered,” said a fund manager.

Despite the volatility in the market, MF investors have been pumping into MF schemes in the last several months, with SIP inflows alone above Rs 20,000 crore every month.