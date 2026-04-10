How the war in Iran affects India’s GDP growth — and your wallet

Green Asha, an India-flagged LPG vessel that crossed the Strait of Hormuz, in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. PTI

India’s real economic growth rate is expected to dip below the crucial 7% mark in the current financial year thanks to the war in Iran, according to a new assessment by the World Bank.

On February 27, the Indian government had updated the way it estimated its economic growth. The most significant change was the use of a new base year (2022-23). It was a long-pending update — the previous base year was 2011-12 — as a growing number of observers had raised questions about the quality of India’s GDP data, especially many who claimed India’s GDP was being overstated.

While the new gross domestic product or GDP was lower in the new data series, a silver lining was the fact that in each of the years in the new GDP data series, the growth rate of India’s real GDP (that is, economic growth after taking away the effect of inflation) was above 7%.