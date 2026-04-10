How the war in Iran affects India’s GDP growth — and your wallet
A new World Bank assessment says the Iran war's effects could drag India's GDP growth rate below the crucial 7% mark. The biggest factor in this deceleration could be the hit to disposable incomes, writes Udit Misra in this week's column.
India’s real economic growth rate is expected to dip below the crucial 7% mark in the current financial year thanks to the war in Iran, according to a new assessment by the World Bank.
On February 27, the Indian government had updated the way it estimated its economic growth. The most significant change was the use of a new base year (2022-23). It was a long-pending update — the previous base year was 2011-12 — as a growing number of observers had raised questions about the quality of India’s GDP data, especially many who claimed India’s GDP was being overstated.
While the new gross domestic product or GDP was lower in the new data series, a silver lining was the fact that in each of the years in the new GDP data series, the growth rate of India’s real GDP (that is, economic growth after taking away the effect of inflation) was above 7%.
The new series pegged India’s real GDP growth rate at 7.2% for FY24, 7.1% in FY25 and 7.6% in FY26. Commenting on the data, India’s Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran had underscored the importance of the 7% growth rate.
“This is very important because these are the numbers when we talk about achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047. The numbers being talked about are between 7% and 8% in real growth rates.”
The very next day, however, the US and Israel attacked Iran — a war that continued for 39 days before reaching a fragile ceasefire agreement. Over the next few days, top negotiators from the US and Iran will meet in Islamabad and attempt to bring hostilities to an end. But even as things stand, India’s GDP growth rate has been dented enough to dip below the 7% mark according to the World Bank’s latest India Development Update (see table).
“In the absence of the conflict, GDP growth was projected at 7.2 percent… Growth is now projected at 6.6 percent in FY27, reflecting headwinds from the Middle East conflict — assuming an extended disruption in global energy (oil and gas) supply till end-2026,” states the World Bank.
Story continues below this ad
The World Bank has also provided a detailed breakdown about how different components of India’s growth will be affected. Typically, the GDP of a country is generated by four main engines:
The expenditures by private individuals for their own consumption (C) — this includes everything from food to cars to train tickets;
The expenditures made by companies towards their businesses (these are called investments or I in the table)
The expenditures that the government makes for its daily running e.g. salaries and fuel bills etc.
The net effect of exports (X) and imports (M); exports bring money into the country and add to the GDP and imports do the opposite.
The equation is GDP = C + I + G + NX (net exports)
The biggest deceleration in the overall GDP is likely to happen via the deceleration in the growth of private consumption, which is also the biggest engine of growth in any year, accounting for almost 55% to 60% of India’s total GDP. In the past couple of years, the government has tried to boost private consumption by providing relief both in direct income tax as well as indirect (GST) tax. But the higher prices in the wake of this war is expected to hit “disposable” incomes.
The growth in “investments” by companies — second biggest engine, contributing almost 30% of total GDP in a year — too are likely to slow down thanks to all the uncertainty prevailing in the markets.
Story continues below this ad
The government’s own expenditure, too, is likely to be constrained because it is already over-stretched on its total borrowings and with oil prices staying elevated, the subsidy bill is likely to rise further.
Last, while exports are expected to continue to grow at the same rate, imports are likely to increase at a faster clip and the net effect is expected to drag down India’s GDP further.
“While India’s strong macroeconomic buffers offer some protection against downside risks, the conflict underscores the importance of energy diversification, prudent fiscal management, and trade diversification,” concludes the Bank.
Udit Misra is Senior Associate Editor at The Indian Express. Misra has reported on the Indian economy and policy landscape for the past two decades. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and is a Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellow from the University of Westminster.
Misra is known for explanatory journalism and is a trusted voice among readers not just for simplifying complex economic concepts but also making sense of economic news both in India and abroad.
Professional Focus
He writes three regular columns for the publication.
ExplainSpeaking: A weekly explanatory column that answers the most important questions surrounding the economic and policy developments.
GDP (Graphs, Data, Perspectives): Another weekly column that uses interesting charts and data to provide perspective on an issue dominating the news during the week.
Book, Line & Thinker: A fortnightly column that for reviewing books, both new and old.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent work focuses heavily on the weakening Indian Rupee, the global impact of U.S. economic policy under Donald Trump, and long-term domestic growth projections:
Currency and Macroeconomics:
"GDP: Anatomy of rupee weakness against the dollar" (Dec 19, 2025) — Investigating why the Rupee remains weak despite India's status as a fast-growing economy.
"GDP: Amid the rupee's fall, how investors are shunning the Indian economy" (Dec 5, 2025).
"Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2025: How the winners explained economic growth" (Oct 13, 2025).
Global Geopolitics and Trade:
"Has the US already lost to China? Trump's policies and the shifting global order" (Dec 8, 2025).
"The Great Sanctions Hack: Why economic sanctions don't work the way we expect" (Nov 23, 2025) — Based on former RBI Governor Urjit Patel's new book.
"ExplainSpeaking: How Trump's tariffs have run into an affordability crisis" (Nov 20, 2025).
Domestic Policy and Data:
"GDP: New labour codes and opportunity for India's weakest states" (Nov 28, 2025).
"ExplainSpeaking | Piyush Goyal says India will be a $30 trillion economy in 25 years: Decoding the projections" (Oct 30, 2025) — A critical look at the feasibility of high-growth targets.
"GDP: Examining latest GST collections, and where different states stand" (Nov 7, 2025).
International Economic Comparisons:
"GDP: What ails Germany, world's third-largest economy, and how it could grow" (Nov 14, 2025).
"On the loss of Europe's competitive edge" (Oct 17, 2025).
Signature Style
Udit Misra is known his calm, data-driven, explanation-first economics journalism. He avoids ideological posturing, and writes with the aim of raising the standard of public discourse by providing readers with clarity and understanding of the ground realities.
You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @ieuditmisra
... Read More