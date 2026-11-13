Flight tickets, food and more: 5 charts that explain what’s driving inflation higher, wider

October saw, for the first time in two years, household prices in a month rise more than 6% compared to the same month a year ago. The 6% figure is significant for one reason and one reason only: it is the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s legally mandated tolerance range.

By law, if average inflation — as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) — is above 6% or below 2% for three consecutive quarters, then the central bank is deemed to have ‘failed’ in achieving its mandate.

Three quarters is a long time. But some are already sounding warning signs: according to Tanay Dalal, an economist at Axis Bank, inflation is “likely to print above 6% until June 2027”. But what is driving inflation so hard that economists think prices will keep rising rapidly? We break it down here.