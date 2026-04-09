Induction vs infrared cooktops, and how India’s electric cooking push could affect power grid

The conflict in West Asia saw a ceasefire on Wednesday (April 9), but many of its spillover effects — including elevated crude oil prices — will not vanish immediately. In fact, it has highlighted the importance of fuel security for an import-dependent country like India, which has seen shortages and black-market LPG cylinder sales in recent weeks.

In many Indian kitchens, these events have prompted a shift toward electric alternatives, such as induction and infrared cooktops. Online retail platforms like Amazon India have reported a sharp spike in sales, with induction cooktops seeing up to an 18-fold jump compared to pre-war levels.

Last week, the government also held an inter-ministerial discussion on measures to encourage companies to ramp up production of induction heaters and compatible utensils, The Indian Express has learnt. Queries sent to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry seeking details of the discussion remained unanswered.

While this shift may ease some pressure on LPG demand and bring some relief to households, it raises a new challenge: increased electricity demand, adding stress to a grid already bracing for peak summer load.

Why induction cooktops can be an alternative

A basic induction cooktop is increasingly being seen as a viable substitute for several reasons.

First, it costs roughly as much as one LPG cylinder on the black market, around Rs 3,000-4,000. Second, unlike traditional gas stoves that rely on combustion to create an open flame, induction stoves use electricity to heat the vessel directly.

An induction cooktop works by generating a rapidly changing electromagnetic field. When the metal pan is placed on the surface, it comes under the magnetic field. The electrical resistance of the metal creates an electrical friction between the two, which then converts the kinetic energy of the moving electrons directly into thermal energy or heat.

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Not all cookware is compatible with induction cooktops because not all metals have the same electrical resistance. An induction works best with ferromagnetic cookware, which contains materials like cast iron or magnetic stainless steel that respond to magnetic fields. But, these compatible cookwares are more expensive than the ones normally used on gas stoves, making them less attractive for households making a temporary or partial shift to electric cooking.

How an infrared cooktop works

This is where infrared cooktops are gaining traction, despite costing more. Unlike induction, infrared cooktops use a heated coil beneath a glass surface to generate radiant heat, which can then warm any type of vessel — including steel, aluminium, glass, and ceramic — without requiring magnetic compatibility.

The rising interest in infrared cooktops is reflected in online sales. According to a spokesperson for Amazon India, demand has surged sharply, with sales of infrared cooktops increasing nearly fourfold compared to pre-war levels.

Unlike an induction cooktop, infrared cookstoves rely on radiant heating for heating the vessel. Put simply, electricity heats a coil or halogen element placed beneath a ceramic glass surface. As it heats, it begins to glow red-hot — similar to the heating wire in a toaster. This hot element then emits infrared radiation, a form of electromagnetic energy that is invisible to the human eye.

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This radiation passes through the glass surface and is absorbed by the base of the cookware. The absorbed energy causes the molecules in the vessel to vibrate, generating heat that cooks the food.

Challenges of infrared cooktops

However, infrared cooktops are generally less efficient than induction cooktops.

Induction cooktops convert 85–95% of electricity into heat by directly heating the vessel using electromagnetic fields. In contrast, infrared cooktops operate at around 70–80% efficiency, as heat is first generated in a coil, then transferred to the glass surface, and finally to the vessel, with some energy lost to the surroundings along the way.

So, an induction cooktop typically consumes slightly less electricity than an infrared cooktop for the same task. But the bigger difference lies in how these appliances control heat. Induction cooktops use power electronics — usually rapid switching (pulse‑width modulation) or frequency adjustment — to control the heat. This allows them to maintain efficiency even at low heat settings like simmering.

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Infrared cooktops, on the other hand, usually reduce heat by adjusting the electricity waveform using a method called phase‑angle control. Here, the glowing coil turns on only for a short part of each cycle and then turns off, instead of staying on steadily. Because the coil is “on” for a shorter period, it glows less brightly and gives out less heat.

This method is simple and effective, but it distorts the current waveform and can reduce the power factor. That means the grid has to supply extra current that doesn’t turn into useful heat and instead flows back and forth in the circuit, increasing losses and lowering efficiency. If used widely in an area, it can pose a risk to the local distribution infrastructure.

Stress on grid Infrastructure

While the government has not yet released any data on the additional load these appliances could add to the grid, experts warn that the challenge is not just the increase in demand, but also when that demand occurs.

“Cooking-related electricity use is concentrated during morning and evening hours. Even a modest increase of the order of 3-5 GW during these periods can place significant pressure on local distribution networks,” said Alekhya Datta, Fellow and Director at Electricity and Renewable Division at The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI).

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“The challenge, therefore, lies in managing these sharp, localised demand spikes, as existing infrastructure in many areas is not designed for such sudden load increases,” he added.

An industry source echoed similar concerns, noting that the impact is often highly localised. If a cluster of households or restaurants simultaneously shifts to electric cooking, it can push up demand in that pocket, potentially overloading critical infrastructure such as distribution transformers, leading to outages and the need for upgrades.

“If this is a long-term trend, where more and more entities swap to electric to reduce LPG dependence, then we will see a persistent rise in demand, necessitating infrastructure upgrades and adequate sourcing,” the source said.

This year, India will likely see a“hotter-than-normal” summer, and the government plans to rely more on coal-based power to meet peak demand. In the past, the government has invoked emergency measures to ensure utilities operate both gas and coal plants at full capacity when soaring temperatures push electricity consumption to record levels.