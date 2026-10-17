From investor favourite to investment ‘backwater’: Why Indonesia’s stock market is crashing

If Indonesia’s worst wildfires in more than a decade were not a big enough problem — pressure is mounting on the Prabowo Subianto government to declare a national disaster — the country has more on its plate.

Early morning on Friday, October 16, global index provider MSCI announced its intention to downgrade the country’s stock indexes from emerging market category to ‘standalone’ — essentially the backwaters of the investor world which includes the likes of Zimbabwe, Ukraine, and Lebanon, among a handful of others.

Once the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) opened on Friday, it plunged 8% and ended the day 11.6% down – its worst in almost 30 years. Already the worst performing market in the world this year, the JCI is now down almost 40% in 2026.

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Until recently having been hailed as a foreign investor favourite, Indonesia is South-east Asia’s biggest economy. But how did it come to this? We explain.

What is MSCI?

MSCI, originally Morgan Stanley Capital International, is one of the world’s foremost providers of global equity indices. An equity index tracks the price performance of a specific basket of stocks which represent a market or sector. These indices are built of hundreds of stocks – think of it as a financial thermometer.

Also Read | Why India is losing weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index amid the global AI boom

Investors are always looking for opportunities to make money. However, they may not have complete information on how the various markets around the world are performing. This is where index providers step in with their comprehensive coverage; some investors blindly allocate their funds as per these indices’ suggestions – which is essentially passive money flows.

MSCI groups economies in four tiers — developed, emerging, frontier, and standalone. It evaluates factors such as market accessibility, the scale of the stock exchange, and how easily and frequently are stocks traded.

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MSCI’s Indonesian problem

In January, MSCI cited a variety of issues with how the Indonesia market operated, including opaque shareholding practices, ineffective regulatory measures, and obscure free-float structures, and far-from-reliable data on what percentage of each company’s shares were actually available to be traded publicly. The last is technically called ‘free float’.

When ownership is opaque, “the shares genuinely available for trading can be difficult to determine”, Allaudeen Hameed, Professor of Finance at the National University of Singapore (NUS) told The Indian Express. The pool of shares may hence be “substantially smaller than the reported free float”, Hameed added.

In June, MSCI indicated it would consider launching a consultation on reclassifying the Indonesian market if there was not evidence of sufficient progress by November. And while Indonesia authorities have undertaken a variety of reforms – this week, it imposed fines to the tune of $117 million on three companies for manipulating markets – it clearly hasn’t been enough.

Also Read | MSCI rebalancing sees markets slumping 1.5% in late trade

The MSCI also suspected coordinated trading, which can artificially inflate the amount of market activity. But trading among connected parties does not provide “comparable liquidity to other investors”, said Hameed. In essence, the Indonesia stock market looked ‘more happening’ than it really was. And if traders are buying and selling amongst themselves in a pre-determined manner, it weakens the “information content of prices” of the stocks, Hameed said.

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JCI performance JCI performance

The rot is not limited to the stock market. Earlier this year, global ratings agencies Moody’s and Fitch lowered their outlook on the country to negative due to problems at the policy level: erosion of consistency and credibility, growing centralisation of authority, reduced predictability, weakening governance. None of this is good for investor confidence.

Race against time

MSCI will accept market feedback until April 30 next year and deliver a decision by June 30 over whether Indonesia should be relegated to a standalone status. What this will do is two things. One, passive investors tracking Indonesia’s emerging market status would exit (they already are, as reflected in Friday’s market crash). Two, a standalone market does not really attract investors.

“A move to standalone status would primarily be a shock to portfolio flows and Indonesia’s cost of capital,” Irman Faiz, Lead Economist at Bank Danamon Indonesia, told The Indian Express.

To salvage its emerging market status, Jakarta must aggressively enforce its regulatory promises. This requires mandating Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) disclosures, strictly executing a roadmap to achieve a 15% minimum free-float target, and penalising coordinated trading.

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In the meantime, the country’s central bank, Bank Indonesia, has to manage the economic fallout.

It is not surprising that since the Indonesian stock market is the worst performer in the world this year, the Rupiah is in freefall, having weakened by over 7% against the US dollar in 2026. The exit of foreign investors from the domestic stock market has been to the tune of almost $5 billion so far this year. While this may be much smaller than the $33 billion of outflows Indian stock markets have seen in 2026, it must be kept in mind that the Indonesian economy is less than half the size of India.

Inflation, too, is on the rise and at 3.3% is moving close to the upper bound of Bank Indonesia’s target range of 1.5-3.5%, noted Lavanya Venkateswaran and Ahmad A Enver, economists at Singapore-based OCBC Bank.

“While inflation remains within target, the combination of heightened market uncertainty and rising price pressures could complicate BI’s efforts to balance currency stability, inflation and economic growth,” Venkateswaran and Enver said.

No wonder rate hike bets are growing.