Explained: How will IndiGo’s three-door disembarkation process work; how will it help the airline and its passengers?

IndiGo on Thursday (August 4) announced a “global first” three-point disembarkation process, which will enable its passengers to exit the aircraft faster.

What is the new process of disembarkation?

Essentially, passengers on certain IndiGo flights will be able to leave the aircraft through three — instead of the usual two — doors. The airline will put ramps (IndiGo uses ramps and not stairs) on the two forward exits on the left and right of the aircraft, and a third ramp at the left rear exit of the plane.

This will be implemented initially at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and on IndiGo’s A320 and A321 aircraft. IndiGo says it plans to extend the scheme to all airports in the country, but that could take about three months, according to airline officials.

This scheme will only be for flights that do not use the aerobridge for boarding and deboarding, and for aircraft that are parked at a distance from the terminal building. If you are on a flight with three exit ramps, the cabin crew will make an announcement before commencing deboarding.

How will this benefit passengers?

Passengers invariably jostle to get out of the aircraft almost as soon as it lands. Opening an extra exit will make the process faster and perhaps bring comfort to those who are in a hurry to leave.

How will it benefit the airline?

IndiGo runs an efficient operation that is geared towards ensuring its aircraft are flying for as long as possible. An IndiGo aircraft is on the ground for about 30-35 minutes between flights — which is called turnaround time in aviation parlance. The shorter the turnaround time, the longer the aircraft gets to be in the air and earn revenues for the airline.

IndiGo says the new disembarkation process will translate into passengers taking 5 minutes less to exit the aircraft. Given that IndiGo operates 1,600 flights a day, this 5-minute reduction in the turnaround time will mean a significant addition in flight time.

Of course, not all of IndiGo’s flights will have the three-point disembarkation — for now, the airline will be able to use it for only up to 50% of flights at the three airports where it has launched the process.

Why don’t other airlines do this?

Industry insiders said that all airlines want minimal equipment around a parked aircraft as it goes through processes like refueling, catering, loading and unloading of luggage, etc. before it is ready to fly again. Bringing in another disembarkation ramp or staircase would add to the clutter on the tarmac around the plane.