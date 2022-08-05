scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Explained: How will IndiGo’s three-door disembarkation process work; how will it help the airline and its passengers?

Passengers on certain IndiGo flights will be able to leave the aircraft through three — instead of the usual two — doors. IndiGo says this will make the process faster.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 9:39:28 pm
This scheme will only be for flights that do not use the aerobridge for boarding and deboarding, and for aircraft that are parked at a distance from the terminal building. (Nirmal Harindran/Express Archive)

IndiGo on Thursday (August 4) announced a “global first” three-point disembarkation process, which will enable its passengers to exit the aircraft faster.

What is the new process of disembarkation?

Essentially, passengers on certain IndiGo flights will be able to leave the aircraft through three — instead of the usual two — doors. The airline will put ramps (IndiGo uses ramps and not stairs) on the two forward exits on the left and right of the aircraft, and a third ramp at the left rear exit of the plane.

This will be implemented initially at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and on IndiGo’s A320 and A321 aircraft. IndiGo says it plans to extend the scheme to all airports in the country, but that could take about three months, according to airline officials.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

This scheme will only be for flights that do not use the aerobridge for boarding and deboarding, and for aircraft that are parked at a distance from the terminal building. If you are on a flight with three exit ramps, the cabin crew will make an announcement before commencing deboarding.

How will this benefit passengers?

Passengers invariably jostle to get out of the aircraft almost as soon as it lands. Opening an extra exit will make the process faster and perhaps bring comfort to those who are in a hurry to leave.

How will it benefit the airline?

IndiGo runs an efficient operation that is geared towards ensuring its aircraft are flying for as long as possible. An IndiGo aircraft is on the ground for about 30-35 minutes between flights — which is called turnaround time in aviation parlance. The shorter the turnaround time, the longer the aircraft gets to be in the air and earn revenues for the airline.

IndiGo says the new disembarkation process will translate into passengers taking 5 minutes less to exit the aircraft. Given that IndiGo operates 1,600 flights a day, this 5-minute reduction in the turnaround time will mean a significant addition in flight time.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Of course, not all of IndiGo’s flights will have the three-point disembarkation — for now, the airline will be able to use it for only up to 50% of flights at the three airports where it has launched the process.

Why don’t other airlines do this?

Industry insiders said that all airlines want minimal equipment around a parked aircraft as it goes through processes like refueling, catering, loading and unloading of luggage, etc. before it is ready to fly again. Bringing in another disembarkation ramp or staircase would add to the clutter on the tarmac around the plane.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 09:39:28 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement