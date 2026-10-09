Lower dependence on H-1B, local hiring: Why Indian IT stocks rose despite US shock

The US has suspended a host of major global IT companies, including Indian players, from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme (PERM). This was, in theory, expected to disrupt the operations of Indian IT companies that provide services to US-based companies.

The domestic stock prices should have reflected the same. Infosys’ US-listed American Depositary Receipts (ADR) had, in fact, fallen up to 5% overnight after the announcement. Wipro’s ADRs fell up to 4%. However, they eventually turned green.

When the Indian market opened, IT stocks started with strong gains. Wipro, Infosys, and HCL Technologies were up around 2-3% at around 11:30 AM. TCS, which reported its July-September quarter earnings a day earlier, surged over 5%. The overall Nifty IT index was up 3%. So, why are these stocks, which are usually very sensitive to any US-related developments, seeing such strong gains despite the imminent issues?

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What is the Permanent Labour Certification Programme?

This is basically the first step for US employers to obtain an employment-based green card for foreign national employees who are in the US via temporary H-1B visas. So why is it important for Indian IT players?

A large portion of US-based companies depend on Indian IT firms to service their software systems, help implement AI, and handle maintenance due to the lower wage costs for Indian employees, which helps provide a more affordable deal for the clients. In turn, Indian IT companies derive 50-60% of their revenues from the US. Also in Explained | US again eyes $100k H-1B fee: How Indian workers, IT firms will be hit The US administration alleged that IT giants, including Infosys and Wipro, have abused the H-1B visa system to undercut wages in the country, affecting employment opportunities for American nationals. This move blocks American clients from sponsoring the green card process for foreign nationals working with these firms in question.

Reduced dependence on H-1B visas

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Traditionally, Indian IT companies serving US clients depended on H-1B visas to put employees near the client office. High-value projects were seen as warranting face-to-face interactions and relationship-building for smoother execution – referred to as onshoring.

However, this started to change since the COVID-19 pandemic, when employees were forced to work from the confines of their homes. Indian IT majors continued to boom, showing that working remotely can still deliver efficient results. This was called offshoring, where an employee works from a different location and time zone compared to where the client was based.

For more important projects, Indian IT majors started deploying employees in countries surrounding the US – a practice called nearshoring. This meant Indian software engineers were working in similar time zones and just a short while away from the client in case of any emergencies.

Thus, the need for H-1B visas started to drop slowly. This was further accelerated when the Donald Trump administration raised the annual fee for new H-1B visa applications to $100,000 in September last year. Indian firms have also started hiring more US citizens for their onshore operations.

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“When Trump came to power, the Indian companies had already started hiring more local guys (based in the US). If you see the trend of employment has already changed long back. So this move (by the US) is unlikely to have material impact on delivery and executions,” said Sumit Pokharna, an analyst tracking the sector at Kotak Securities.

The number of employees this new US move affects in the grand scheme of things is thus very small. “Senior management that are there on H-1B visas or green cards are already operational. They have been there for the last 10-20 years. The additional requirement is in the hundreds or thousands, which is not material for a sector which has a headcount of over 20 lakh,” explained Vaibhav Chechani, equity analyst at TCG Asset Management.

On Friday, TCS issued a statement on the matter, speaking on similar lines, saying that the company has focused on building a local workforce, with an intent to hire 15,000 people in the US over the next 5 years. “Our PERM applications were in single digits in the last two years and hence we do not expect the suspension of the program to impact our workforce strategy and customer engagements,” the company said in its exchange filing.

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Acquisitions by Indian IT companies have also helped the cause. For example, TCS has acquired two US-based software companies – ListEngage and Coastal Cloud – for around $800 million over the past couple of years. With such acquisitions, Indian firms not only inherit the office and operations but also add American nationals to their payroll.

Beaten-down valuations, limited impact on earnings

While the US’ latest move may impact margins in the near term, Indian IT companies have enough buffer to absorb it without a material impact, according to experts.

“I do not see a material impact on earnings or margins, but of course there is always a possibility of new hirings affecting margins. However, they can then pass that on to clients. Anyways, most IT majors are sitting on margins of 24%. A 50-100 basis point impact will not deteriorate the quality of business, and they can recover it when the global environment gets better. The important thing is we’re continuing to see good traction in the industry,” said Chechani.

Indian IT stocks have anyway been battered this year due to AI-related fears, to the extent that any slight positive has a stronger impact than negative developments. The Nifty IT index is down around 26% so far in 2026 – around 10% away from its 52-week low.

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However, TCS’ Q2 results on Thursday, which managed to just about beat the Street’s estimates, has been taken positively by the industry. The company serves as a bellwether for the Indian IT sector. Global IT bellwether Accenture’s better-than-expected revenue forecasts earlier this week were also seen in a positive light.