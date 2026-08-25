Why the TCS-Porsche deal could help flip Indian IT’s ‘reverse AI trade’ script

As the AI uptrend continues to sweep global markets sending tech stock valuations soaring, most leading brokerages have taken a contrarian view of India’s IT sector and its readiness to tap into the opportunity presented by the artificial intelligence boom. HSBC has said Indian equities offered a “hedge and diversification” for those uneasy with the ongoing AI rally while Jefferies maintains that Indian stocks, especially IT counters, presented a “reverse AI trade” in the event of the AI trade suddenly unwinding. The bubble, meanwhile, shows no signs of bursting.

Over the last six months, though, IT companies based in India, home to the world’s largest pool of software engineers, have mounted a small fightback, largely through the inorganic acquisition or foreign partnership route. Does it mean Indian IT companies have suddenly returned to a boom cycle?

A move by India’s largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services, to strike a strategic partnership with German sports car maker Porsche AG to offer AI services across its mobility value chain is the latest move in that direction. Under the deal, TCS will acquire 100% of MHP Management-und IT-Beratung GmbH (MHP) – Porsche’s management and IT consulting subsidiary – for €320 million (around Rs 3,575 crore), is being seen as a shot in the arm for Indian IT. To support this partnership, Porsche has signed a five-year strategic agreement with MHP and TCS valued at €1.25 billion (Rs 13,967 crore).

Significance of the deal

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The partnership is reinforced by the five-year strategic agreement with Porsche. As part of the deal, TCS will establish a dedicated AI Mobility Centre of Excellence for Porsche to drive innovation across manufacturing, engineering, operations and customer experience.

The proposed partnership and acquisition, while subject to regulatory approvals, is a net positive for TCS, given that MHP brings “strong automotive and industrial consulting and implementation experience, with strengths in business transformation, AI, SAP, manufacturing digitalization, and connected mobility”. Its long-standing track record in delivering complex automotive and industrial transformation programs will complement TCS’ global scale and engineering prowess, TCS said. The acquisition, according to industry experts, will strengthen TCS’ presence in the German market and among European automotive and industrial customers.

Over the last 24 months, other major Indian IT players, including Wipro, HCL Tech and Infosys, have also signed high-profile deals in the West, signalling Indian IT’s readiness to wade into the AI services space and strengthen its value proposition. That could partially reverse the image of Indian IT as a laggard in the AI space.

According to K. Krithivasan, CEO and Managing Director, TCS, “As AI, software, and data redefine the automotive industry, this partnership brings together TCS’ capabilities in AI, engineering, technology and business transformation with MHP’s strong automotive consulting expertise.” The idea that TCS will “industrialize AI at scale” for Porsche, and help the car maker push innovation across the value chain to deliver intelligent, software-defined mobility experiences of the future, is a reputational boost of the domestic software maker.

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“Porsche is taking another important step in its strategy to focus resolutely on its core business with the transfer of MHP to Tata Consultancy Services… By combining Porsche’s automotive expertise with TCS’ digital technology and AI capabilities, we will further strengthen our innovative power, increase efficiency, and boost our competitiveness in an increasingly data and software-driven world of mobility,” Michael Leiters, CEO, Porsche AG, said.

On the £1.2-billion NHS Business Services deal, Infosys said it will develop a data-driven workforce management solution that will replace the current Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system and continue to pay 1.9 million NHS employees in England and Wales more than £55 billion annually. NHSBSA is an arm’s-length body of the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care and provides a range of critical central services to NHS organisations, NHS contractors, patients and the public.

The question is whether these wins are translating into a genuine and sustained recovery.

Core pillars

This close collaboration will be structured around three core pillars. TCS will set up a dedicated AI Mobility Centre of Excellence (CoE), which will focus on industrialising use cases in several core technologies for the mobility sector. The CoE’s role will be to convert AI ideas into secure and scalable solutions that enhance velocity, operational resilience and competitiveness across Porsche’s product and value chain. TCS and Porsche will collaborate to embed AI across intelligent manufacturing and operations, engineering and customer experience. The five-year strategic business deal between Porsche and TCS will provide the foundation to deliver these outcomes.

What do these IT deals indicate?

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The deals by four leading tech companies are important, but the headline numbers need to be read carefully. They do not mean Indian IT companies have suddenly returned to a boom cycle. They indicate that even while discretionary technology spending is weak and AI is disrupting traditional outsourcing, large global companies are still willing to make big, long-duration bets on Indian IT providers.

The deals by four top Indian IT firms tell a fairly coherent story: the industry is weak, but big contracts haven’t disappeared. Indian IT companies have been dealing with cautious client spending, delayed discretionary projects, high interest rates and, increasingly, uncertainty over what generative AI means for traditional application-development and outsourcing work, according to analysts.

The bottom line is that clients are cutting or scrutinising ordinary IT spending, but they are still funding large projects that promise cost reduction, automation, AI adoption and business transformation.

Will it lead to jump in revenue, profits?

The enormous contract values can be misleading. A $1.2 billion contract doesn’t mean the IT company gets $1 billion of revenue immediately. For example, Infosys’s £1.2-billion NHS contract is spread over 15 years. That’s roughly £80 million a year on a simple average basis, before considering the actual revenue-recognition structure.

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“Indian IT companies can win spectacular contracts and still report mediocre growth for several quarters. This is because after contract signing, transition, implementation, revenue recognition and margin contribution take time. And large deals often involve substantial upfront investment in hiring, training, transition, platforms and acquisitions,” said an analyst.

The real question for investors is not whether Indian IT companies are winning billion-dollar contracts, but whether those wins are translating into a genuine and sustained recovery. “For a genuine IT-sector recovery, I would want to see three things: deal wins translating into sustained revenue growth, margins improving despite AI-related pricing pressure and clients increasing discretionary technology spending rather than merely spending on cost-cutting or mandatory transformation,” an analyst said.

Until those trends become visible, these billion-dollar contracts are best viewed as green shoots rather than proof that the Indian IT boom has returned.