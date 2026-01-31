Why Indian automakers are facing rising tariff walls, from Mexico to South Africa 

Indian automobile manufacturers are confronting a new reality: key export markets are slamming the door on their ambitions with steep tariff barriers.

South Africa is considering significant duty increases on imported vehicles from countries like India and China, while Mexico has already implemented a 50% tariff on cars from countries without free trade agreements — including India.

For companies such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India that have bet heavily on exports to drive growth, these protectionist moves represent a challenge to their global expansion plans.

The twin challenges in Mexico and South Africa are particularly concerning because they are seen as key markets in India’s automotive export strategy — Mexico, as a gateway to Latin America, and South Africa, as a hub for the African continent.