Rubio pushes Venezuelan oil, but why India may find it tough to buy a lot more

The US wants India to buy more Venezuelan oil, particularly through Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which runs the world’s largest single-location refining complex in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited RIL’s Jamnagar mega refinery complex on Wednesday, and one of the items on the agenda of his meeting with RIL top brass was expanding India’s — and RIL’s — imports of Venezuelan oil, which is now under US oversight.

Ahead of his Jamnagar visit, Rubio said Tuesday that India is a “refining superpower”, and pitched for an increase in oil imports from the Western Hemisphere, particularly Venezuela, as New Delhi continues to diversify its energy sourcing portfolio. RIL’s twin-refinery complex is among the most complex in the world, which means that it is equipped to process the extremely heavy Venezuelan crude. A few other Indian refineries can also handle Caracas’s highly viscous oil.

“The whole world is interested in diversifying how we get energy. I don’t think we want a world in which an overwhelming amount of the global energy comes from one part of the world that is prone to conflict. I think this is a company (Reliance) and this is a country (India) that has refining capacity. We have, for example, Venezuela that is going to be rapidly increasing the production of oil and crude, heavy crude, which can only be refined in certain parts of the world. One of those places is the Gulf Coast of the United States, but one of the few other places in the world that can actually refine Venezuelan heavy crude is India, and Reliance,” Rubio said in an interaction with The Indian Express.

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The Jamnagar refinery complex. (Wikimedia Commons) The Jamnagar refinery complex. (Wikimedia Commons)

But translating the US preference into a substantial and sustained increase in India’s oil purchases from Venezuela isn’t that simple. For Washington, directing Venezuelan oil towards buyers such as India could help establish a market for it after years of sanctions. But for New Delhi and its refiners, oil purchases are primarily a commercial decision shaped by price, quality, freight, payment arrangements, and supply reliability.

There are limits to just how much Venezuelan crude India can import and process. While India is among the world’s third-largest oil importer, it can’t simply substitute a substantial chunk of its import slate with Venezuelan crude. Moreover, India is already a top destination for Caracas’s oil outside of the US, so how much more it can increase those flows appears limited from a technical standpoint, according to industry watchers and experts.

The US also wants India to reduce oil purchases from Russia — its largest source of crude — but experts cautioned that New Delhi shouldn’t allow a coupling of Washington’s two wishes.

Techno-commercial limits to Venezuelan oil imports

There is room for Venezuelan crude to gain a larger place in India’s oil import basket, particularly at RIL’s Jamnagar complex, which has a combined crude-processing capacity of around 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd). Some purchases by other refiners like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Nayara Energy could broaden that market to some extent. But Venezuelan crude is unlikely to be suitable for a large chunk of India’s refining capacity, and even RIL’s technical capability doesn’t mean it can buy unlimited quantities.

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“There are two major challenges to increasing Venezuelan crude imports: refining capacity and price competitiveness. Venezuela’s flagship Merey grade is extremely heavy and highly sulphurous. This makes Reliance’s sophisticated Jamnagar refining complex particularly well suited to processing it, but also limits the number of Indian facilities capable of handling large volumes,” Abu Dhabi-based energy analyst Natalia Katona told The Indian Express.

Venezuela has massive oil reserves but minuscule production Venezuela has massive oil reserves but minuscule production

“The economics is another obstacle. Although Merey is offered at a substantial discount of around $25 per barrel to (benchmark crude) Brent, freight to India’s west coast currently costs approximately $35 barrel. That effectively turns the discount into a landed premium…And with freight this expensive, transporting Venezuelan crude on vessels smaller than VLCCs (very large crude carriers) is hardly economical,” she added.

Moreover, India has already substantially increased its Venezuelan purchases since the West Asia crisis began, from virtually zero beforehand to a peak of 350,000 bpd in August, before easing to around 200,000 bpd in September. Katona noted that there is already a meaningful diversification underway, and the scope for further increases in imports from Venezuela is constrained by infrastructure and economics.

“With diversification already underway, Rubio’s proposal raises a basic question: what additional commitments does Washington want, and what would Indian refiners gain?” think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said in a report on Wednesday.

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“Reliance’s dominance in India’s Venezuelan crude purchases explains Washington’s focus on the company. India imported Venezuelan crude worth $3,585.6 million during April–August 2026, with Reliance accounting for 74.3%…Other imports comprised $421.3 million through Indian Oil’s Paradip facility, representing 11.7%; $405.8 million through Mundra’s storage terminals operated by HPCL and others, accounting for 11.3%; and $95 million through Nayara Energy’s Vadinar facility, representing 2.7%,” it added.

It is also worth noting that oil supplies from West Asia are also gradually returning to the market, including heavier crude grades from Iraq, which benefit from much shorter and cheaper shipping routes to India. According to Katona, this is likely to make the competition increasingly difficult for Venezuelan barrels in the Indian market. A discounted barrel may look attractive on paper, but the advantage can diminish if freight, insurance, financing or processing costs are high compared to barrels of similar quality available in nearby geographies.

Venezuelan crude not a substitute for Russian supplies

Rubio’s pitch for Venezuelan oil reflects a convergence of American geopolitical priorities and India’s search for alternative oil supplies. Washington wants a larger market for Venezuelan crude and hopes India’s massive refining capacity can help absorb growing production. India, meanwhile, wants more options as it navigates American pressure over its hefty imports of Russian crude and uncertainty in supplies from the Gulf amid the West Asia crisis.

Russia’s oil supplies to India. Russia’s oil supplies to India.

Venezuelan oil can’t replace the hefty Russian oil volumes for India, and experts and analysts caution that its role is likely to remain only supplementary. Russia’s flagship crude Urals is quite different from Venezuela’s Merey, and is more suited to India’s broader refining infrastructure. Commercial terms also differ considerably. Moreover, India’s effort to diversify sources of crude is much wider, with its crude slate having over 40 supplying countries, although the top five-six suppliers —led by Russia — account for a massive chunk of the supplies.

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According to experts, New Delhi shouldn’t allow Washington to link its desire for higher Venezuelan oil imports by India with its wish that New Delhi pivots away from Moscow’s crude. GTRI said that India must draw a clear distinction between importing more Venezuelan crude and moving away from Russian supplies.

“I think India should approach Washington’s proposal pragmatically, using it as an opportunity to diversify crude supplies without committing to reduce Russian purchases. The US position on Russian oil has also become increasingly flexible, largely because of the global supply crisis. Washington has just waived potential tariffs of up to 100% on major Russian energy buyers, including India, while simultaneously encouraging greater purchases of Venezuelan crude. To me, this suggests that keeping oil flowing and preventing another price shock have become more immediate priorities than restricting Russian exports,”said Katona.

The waiver from Washington comes ahead of the midterm elections in the US next month. Had the new law taken effect and led to a major reduction in Russian crude flows, already elevated energy prices would have risen further, including in the US, potentially hitting the Republican Party’s prospects. Donald Trump has been making moves to rein in runaway fuel prices ahead of the polls, like the recent deal to lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports to the US and elsewhere.

Nonetheless, the Russian oil issue has been especially sensitive as Washington and New Delhi attempt to advance their broader economic relationship. In fact, Rubio said that the decision to waive the implementation of the new Russia sanctions law took into account the kind of impact penal tariffs would have had on India, which the US sees as a strategic ally and is close to signing a trade deal with.

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India’s oil imports from Russia really took off after the Ukraine war broke out. With much of the West shunning Russian crude following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow started offering discounts on its oil to willing buyers. Indian refiners were quick to avail the opportunity, leading to Russia — earlier a peripheral supplier of oil to India — emerging as India’s biggest source of crude.

In September, India imported 1.9 million bpd of Russian crude and it accounted for over 35% of the country’s total oil imports for the month, according to tanker data from commodity market analytics firm Kpler. In the preceding months, the import volumes from Russia were even higher, with an all-time-high of 2.8 million bpd in July, when Moscow’s crude accounted for over half of India’s oil imports.

“Washington’s push for India to move away from Russian oil also warrants scrutiny when the United States itself is buying Russian diesel…Washington must explain why its own energy needs justify Russian purchases while India is expected to reduce its dependence on Russian supplies. India’s refining capability is established, and its sourcing is already changing, possibly under US pressure. Before taking on additional commitments under Rubio’s proposal, New Delhi must secure clear terms on supply reliability, investment obligations, pricing, commercial returns and the duration of American demand,” GTRI said.