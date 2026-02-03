India–US trade deal reaffirms what had started looking hazy: India’s role as US ally & China counter

India–US trade deal announced: The steep cut in US tariffs to 18 per cent from 50 per cent under the trade deal has reinforced what was always believed in New Delhi but had begun looking hazy — that the US sees in India an ally and counterweight to China as it seeks to rewrite the norms of the global trade order.

Prima facie, an 18 per cent headline tariff places India in a reasonably good position against competitors in terms of accessing the American market, but the fine print of the deal would really hold the key to how favourable it is from New Delhi’s perspective. India’s deal with the European Union (EU), for instance, was well-negotiated and strived to balance the concerns on both sides, but US President Donald Trump’s negotiation strategy is typically extractive.