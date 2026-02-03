Premium

India–US trade deal reaffirms what had started looking hazy: India’s role as US ally & China counter

With trade deals inked with the US, UK and European Union, the global trade map seems to have tilted in India’s favour, compared with East Asian economies that seemed to be racing ahead with significant Chinese investments.

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra, Anil Sasi
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 05:55 AM IST
India–US trade dealPrima facie, an 18 per cent headline tariff places India in a reasonably good position against competitors (Reuters/file)
Make us preferred source on Google

India–US trade deal announced: The steep cut in US tariffs to 18 per cent from 50 per cent under the trade deal has reinforced what was always believed in New Delhi but had begun looking hazy — that the US sees in India an ally and counterweight to China as it seeks to rewrite the norms of the global trade order.

Prima facie, an 18 per cent headline tariff places India in a reasonably good position against competitors in terms of accessing the American market, but the fine print of the deal would really hold the key to how favourable it is from New Delhi’s perspective. India’s deal with the European Union (EU), for instance, was well-negotiated and strived to balance the concerns on both sides, but US President Donald Trump’s negotiation strategy is typically extractive.

A convergence between the two countries on the reciprocal tariff was achieved over the last week, with a number of ‘sticky issues’ having been addressed. Crucial among those is a commitment to step up buying American goods, in addition to an agreement to purchase over $500 billion worth of American energy products, including natural gas and coal, technology products, and nuclear equipment. For context, India’s total goods imports in FY25 stood at $720.24 billion.

A US deal was being seen as imperative at this point in time for policymakers, given the rising concern regarding capital outflows from India and the consequent pressure on the rupee. Expectations are the deal is likely to stem some of those outflows, especially by portfolio investors. The rupee is expected to strengthen and markets are likely to see a rally.

With trade deals inked with the US, UK and European Union, the global trade map seems to have tilted in India’s favour, compared with East Asian economies that seemed to be racing ahead with significant Chinese investments. India now has an advantage as large markets in the West continue to restrict Chinese products with the use of anti-dumping duties and other trade restrictive measures.

This opens room for India to exploit gains and pursue deeper and meaningful integration with the West.

India now has in place deals with the two of the three largest economies — the US and the EU, while the prospects of a thaw in trade relations is unfolding with China.

Story continues below this ad

Going forward, much could depend on the extent to which the export opportunity is exploited, given India’s dependency on Chinese imports, which crossed $112 billion in the last financial year. In response to US trade deals, China has warned of consequences if agreements are struck at its expense. China’s chokehold on rare earth elements had not only hurt American companies, but also Indian automobiles.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

Anil Sasi
Anil Sasi

Anil Sasi is the National Business Editor at The Indian Express, where he steers the newspaper’s coverage of the Indian economy, corporate affairs, and financial policy. As a senior editor, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the narrative around India's business landscape. Professional Experience Sasi brings extensive experience from some of India’s most respected financial dailies. Prior to his leadership role at The Indian Express, he worked with: The Hindu Business Line Business Standard His career trajectory across these premier publications demonstrates a consistent track record of rigorous financial reporting and editorial oversight. Expertise & Focus With a deep understanding of market dynamics and policy interventions, Sasi writes authoritatively on: Macroeconomics: Analysis of fiscal policy, budgets, and economic trends. Corporate Affairs: In-depth coverage of India's major industries and corporate governance. Business Policy: The intersection of government regulation and private enterprise. Education Anil Sasi is an alumnus of the prestigious Delhi University, providing a strong academic foundation to his journalistic work. Find all stories by Anil Sasi here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
Union Budget 2026 Explained Live: Govt to continue capex heavy lifting
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2026 today.
Push for Rare Earth Corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh
Rare Earth Corridors
In Budget's capex push, focus on Railways and roads continues
Railways
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
In December, the NIA conducted simultaneous raids at eight locations in Kashmir and Lucknow as part of its investigation into the blast near Red Fort in Delhi in November.
NIA’s Kashmir crackdown: Govt employee, former militant’s homes raided in fresh terror link probe
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
Rani Mukerji
Move over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan -- it’s Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah, Kajol taking over Bollywood’s cop universe
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Elephants
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Indian Super League 2025/26: Drop of 95 percent in per-match valuation as FanCode gets exclusive media rights for upcoming season
Indian Super League fanCode
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
EXPRESS OPINION
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Finance Minister has bypassed large parts of farm sector
Farmers sowing paddy in rural area near Dediapada on Saturday. Express photo by Bhupendra Rana 26.07.2025 *** Local Caption *** Farmers sowing paddy in rural area near Dediapada on Saturday. Express photo by Bhupendra Rana 26.07.2025
Balancing prudence and ambition as old order gives way to the new
Balancing prudence and ambition as old order gives way to the new
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement