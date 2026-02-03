How does the trade deal with the US affect India’s macroeconomic outlook?  

The deal, which comes into effect immediately, could also arrest the foreign portfolio investment outflows that were exerting pressure on the rupee

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 03:25 PM IST
Trump and ModiElevated uncertainty around the India-US trade deal kept capital flows muted. PTI
Make us preferred source on Google

The India-US trade deal that has brought down US tariffs on India from 50% to 18% could mean that the effective tariff rate on Indian products could fall to as low as 12%, considering the concessions on electronics, pharmaceuticals and food items such as spice, coffee and tea, according to an analysis.

The deal, which comes into effect immediately, could also arrest the foreign portfolio investment outflows that were exerting pressure on the domestic currency.

“Accounting for section 232 tariffs on all products like steel, aluminum and automobiles staying in place, we estimate the effective tariff rate on India might be just around 12-13 per cent as per our estimates, down from almost 30-35 per cent previously. This would provide significant relief to India’s export sector, especially labour-intensive areas such as gems & jewellery, textiles, agricultural products and engineering goods,” Bank of America (BofA) Securities said.

Also Read | India–US trade deal reaffirms what had started looking hazy: India’s role as US ally & China counter

BofA Securities said it expects to see reasonable growth in high-frequency indicators, and GDP growth to benefit further from this trade breakthrough.

Goldman Sachs also raised the current year’s (CY26) real GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.9% year-on-year (y-o-y). One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. 

Pressure on the rupee

The biggest stress points, however, came in the form of outflows that exerted pressure on the rupee.

The high tariffs meant that other destinations, particularly South East Asian countries, began looking more attractive for investment. Elevated uncertainty around the India-US trade deal kept capital flows muted in CY25 amid an earnings slowdown, with Indian equity markets seeing around $19 billion of foreign portfolio outflows.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | On India-US deal, key takeaways before the fine print

“With the ‘reciprocal’ tariffs on India’s exports to the US now lowered, we estimate the current account deficit to narrow by around 0.25 per cent of GDP in CY26 to 0.8 per cent of GDP (GSe). In addition, if capital flows recover in CY26 on the conclusion of the India-US trade deal, which would ease some pressure on the INR, and result in downside risk to our current USD/INR 12-month forecast of 94,” Goldman Sachs Research showed.

The Economic Survey had also pointed out that the stability of the Indian rupee becomes a casualty as India’s net trade surplus in services and remittances is not enough to offset the goods trade deficit. The rupee last week on Thursday had hit another lifetime low of Rs 91.98 per US dollar. This was driven by sustained outflow of foreign portfolio investments (FPIs). FPIs withdrew $4 billion so far in January, and the outflow amounted to $11.8 billion in 2025.

“The Indian rupee underperformed in 2025. India runs a trade deficit in goods. Its net trade surplus in services and remittances is not enough to offset it. India depends on foreign capital flows to maintain a healthy balance of payments. When they run drier, rupee stability becomes a casualty,” the Economic Survey 2025-26 said.

The survey said that FPIs were net sellers of Indian securities from April to December 2025 and that the relative underperformance of Indian equities compared to other major markets, alongside “trade and policy uncertainties”, the depreciation of the Indian rupee, and a broad-based global risk-off sentiment amid elevated U.S. bond yields, weighed on FPI flows.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
Union Budget 2026 Explained Live: Govt to continue capex heavy lifting
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2026 today.
Push for Rare Earth Corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh
Rare Earth Corridors
In Budget's capex push, focus on Railways and roads continues
Railways
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Lok Sabha proceeding are underway during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Monday.
6 Opposition MPs suspended for rest of session after papers thrown towards Chair
Facing protests, FIR, ‘Mohammad Deepak’ says: No regrets, someone has to speak up
Shopkeeper at centre of ‘Mohd Deepak’ row speaks: ‘Why will we change shop’s name?’
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar changed after success, drinking became a problem, says first wife Honey Irani: 'I took time to warm up to Shabana Azmi’
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
Anupam Mittal Gen Z job switching
Anupam Mittal defends Gen Z job-hopping as ‘career dating’ but warns of one mistake that kills leadership dreams
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Why Anoushka Shankar chose presence over prestige by skipping the Grammys
‘It feels really good NOT to be in LA’: Sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar reveals why she skipped the Grammys this year; the mental cost of chasing recognition
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Advertisement
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
OpenAI rolls out Codex desktop app to tackle long-running AI coding tasks
By packaging Codex into a standalone desktop app, OpenAI hopes to make that kind of collaboration feel more natural and continuous. (image: Reuters)
SpaceX acquires xAI in record-setting deal as Musk looks to unify AI and space ambitions
SpaceX was already ‌the world's most valuable privately held company, last valued at $800 billion in a recent insider share sale. (Image: Reuters)
‘It feels really good NOT to be in LA’: Sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar reveals why she skipped the Grammys this year; the mental cost of chasing recognition
Why Anoushka Shankar chose presence over prestige by skipping the Grammys
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Anupam Mittal defends Gen Z job-hopping as ‘career dating’ but warns of one mistake that kills leadership dreams
Anupam Mittal Gen Z job switching
Andhra man buys ‘India’s most expensive number plate’ at Rs 2.08 crore for Ignis: ‘Number plate cost more than the car’
India’s most expensive number plate
An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
EXPRESS OPINION
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Yogendra Yadav writes: Hiding in row over UGC Regulations is a deep fault line, social, ideological and political
Yogendra Yadav writes: Hiding in row over UGC Regulations is a deep fault line, social, ideological and political
In a turbulent world, India and Europe provide an anchor
Pact with EU is not about compulsion but compatibility
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement