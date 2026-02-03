How does the trade deal with the US affect India’s macroeconomic outlook?  

The India-US trade deal that has brought down US tariffs on India from 50% to 18% could mean that the effective tariff rate on Indian products could fall to as low as 12%, considering the concessions on electronics, pharmaceuticals and food items such as spice, coffee and tea, according to an analysis.

The deal, which comes into effect immediately, could also arrest the foreign portfolio investment outflows that were exerting pressure on the domestic currency.

“Accounting for section 232 tariffs on all products like steel, aluminum and automobiles staying in place, we estimate the effective tariff rate on India might be just around 12-13 per cent as per our estimates, down from almost 30-35 per cent previously. This would provide significant relief to India’s export sector, especially labour-intensive areas such as gems & jewellery, textiles, agricultural products and engineering goods,” Bank of America (BofA) Securities said.