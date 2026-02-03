India-US trade deal: How Trump influenced India’s trade policy in the run-up to the pact

Data shared by the Commerce and Industry Ministry shows that India’s goods trade surplus with the US has nearly halved to $1.73 billion in November from $3.17 billion in April.

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 01:08 AM IST
India-US trade dealA high goods trade deficit between India and the US was one of the most prominent concerns raised by US President Donald Trump even before he assumed office earlier this year. (Photo: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

India-US trade deal: As the long-awaited trade deal with the US was announced on Monday, which lowered the tariff rate on India from the coercive 50 per cent to 18 per cent, here is a look at how the Trump administration influenced the India-US trade ties in the run-up to the trade deal, after both countries first began negotiations in February.

A high goods trade deficit between India and the US was one of the most prominent concerns raised by US President Donald Trump even before he assumed office earlier this year. However, the latest trade data suggests that India has stepped up imports from the US, narrowing the trade gap.

Data shared by the Commerce and Industry Ministry shows that India’s goods trade surplus with the US has nearly halved to $1.73 billion in November from $3.17 billion in April.

While the US tariffs have resulted in a steep decline in exports to the US, particularly after August 27, when the 50 per cent tariffs came into effect, India has stepped up imports from the US. India’s exports to the US decreased from $6.86 billion in August to $6.30 billion in October, while imports rose from $ 3.60 billion in August to $4.84 billion in October. The decline has been most pronounced in labour-intensive goods such as garments, footwear and sports goods. But India’s exports in November jumped by 22 per cent, largely driven by exports of electronic goods that remain out of the tariff net.

US crude imports surge while Russia’s slip

The additional 25 per cent tariffs have been among the most politically strained issues between the two countries, holding up the trade deal. The imposition of additional tariffs on August 27 derailed trade deal negotiations and led to further complications. With US tariffs on India reaching 50 per cent, India became the hardest-hit country, as the US lowered its tariffs on China last month following a trade truce.

However, India has steadily increased crude imports from the US, and Washington’s sanctions on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft have led to a decline in Russian oil exports to India. Trade data showed that the US’s share in India’s oil imports has surged to 7.48 per cent between April and October this year, compared with 4.43 per cent during the comparable period last year. In contrast, Russia’s share has come down from 37.88 per cent to 32.18 per cent.

India-US LPG deal & nuclear reforms

Indian public sector refiners last year signed a one-year deal for American liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports. While crude oil imports are already nearing 10 per cent, the imports of LPG of around 2.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LPG also come close to 10 per cent of India’s annual imports.

Story continues below this ad

LPG is predominantly used as a cooking fuel, with much of India’s requirement being imported from countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait. For the past few years, the US has been the fifth-largest supplier of crude oil to India. It has also been the second-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India. As for LPG, over 60 per cent of the petroleum fuel’s requirement in India is met through imports.

Amid the Trump administration’s push for expansion of existing nuclear power plants and the development of small-scale reactors, India has also opened its nuclear sector to foreign investments.

Swift push for diversification & reforms

The uncertainty around the trade deal had triggered an outflow of investments and re-examination of India’s industrial policy. In the past few months alone, the government has rolled back numerous quality control orders (QCOs) that had a bearing on the competitiveness of the MSMEs. The government also removed the 11 per cent duty on cotton to ease pressure on the textile value chain due to US tariffs.

Meanwhile, India increased its push for trade deals with large markets such as the European Union. New Delhi wrapped up negotiations with New Zealand and signed a deal with Oman. India is also negotiating deals with the GCC and Russia led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
Union Budget 2026 Explained Live: Govt to continue capex heavy lifting
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2026 today.
Push for Rare Earth Corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh
Rare Earth Corridors
In Budget's capex push, focus on Railways and roads continues
Railways
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
In December, the NIA conducted simultaneous raids at eight locations in Kashmir and Lucknow as part of its investigation into the blast near Red Fort in Delhi in November.
NIA’s Kashmir crackdown: Govt employee, former militant’s homes raided in fresh terror link probe
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
Rani Mukerji
Move over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan -- it’s Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah, Kajol taking over Bollywood’s cop universe
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Elephants
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Indian Super League 2025/26: Drop of 95 percent in per-match valuation as FanCode gets exclusive media rights for upcoming season
Indian Super League fanCode
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
EXPRESS OPINION
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Finance Minister has bypassed large parts of farm sector
Farmers sowing paddy in rural area near Dediapada on Saturday. Express photo by Bhupendra Rana 26.07.2025 *** Local Caption *** Farmers sowing paddy in rural area near Dediapada on Saturday. Express photo by Bhupendra Rana 26.07.2025
Balancing prudence and ambition as old order gives way to the new
Balancing prudence and ambition as old order gives way to the new
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement