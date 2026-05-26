India and US broaden cooperation on critical minerals supply chain. Will it catalyse investments?

Months after the US announced India’s inclusion into Pax Silica, a Washington-led initiative to counter China’s dominance in new age sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), India and the US on Tuesday signed a bilateral India-US Critical Minerals Framework, focusing on securing the supply, mining, and processing of critical minerals and rare earth elements.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, after the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting, said that the new framework aims to deepen cooperation between the two countries across the entire critical minerals and rare-earth supply chain, including mining, processing, recycling, and related investment.

While details on the framework are awaited, this signalling of future cooperation comes after the Indian industry began facing shortages of rare earth magnets late last year, when China launched a licensing regime, effectively choking exports of rare earth elements during its trade war with the US. As India has little processing capacity and is 100% import-dependent for some key critical minerals such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, rare earth elements (REEs) and silicon, it has been aggressively expanding collaborative efforts. China controls 90% of global critical mineral processing.