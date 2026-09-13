India’s power demand was supposed to ease by this time of the year. Why hasn’t that happened?

The demand surge in September is also coming at a time when deficient rainfall has squeezed hydropower generation. (Amit Chakravarty)

India is witnessing an unusual surge in electricity demand this September, with peak power demand nearing the level recorded during peak summer.

On September 10, the country’s peak power demand touched 269 gigawatts (GW), the highest-ever peak demand recorded for the month. So far, the peak power demand for the year was 270 GW which was recorded during the peak summer in May.

In recent years, electricity demand has generally peaked during the summer months of April, May, June and July, driven largely by widespread use of air conditioners and other cooling appliances across households and commercial establishments.

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By September, demand typically begins to ease as the summer heat recedes and the country moves into the post-summer demand pattern. Yet this year, electricity consumption has remained unusually high, keeping peak demand close to its summer level.