How heatwave has driven an early surge in India’s power demand

India’s peak electricity demand has surged to a five-year high unusually early in the season, as heatwave conditions drive up cooling needs across large parts of the country.
Data from GRID India shows peak power demand touched 252 gigawatts (GW) on April 24 — already surpassing recent summer highs and edging past the previous peak of 249 GW recorded in May 2024.
Peak demand figures, whether daily or monthly, are largely statistical reference points, as they reflect the highest load recorded at any moment during a given period on a particular day, often for a brief duration.
Traditionally, electricity demand peaks during the summer months of June-July or in early autumn (September-October), driven by widespread air-conditioner use across households and commercial establishments.
This year, however, the surge has arrived in April itself, pointing to an early onset of heat stress in key regions. The last time annual peak demand was reached this early in the year was in 2022–23.
The rise is also sharp on a year-on-year basis. In April 2025, peak demand stood at 235 GW, compared to 252 GW so far this month.
Heatwave across India
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions were reported in parts of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on April 24. Similar conditions are expected to persist across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi through April 25.
The IMD has also warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the plains of northwest and central India over the next three to four days.
On April 24, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest temperature in the country at 45.2°C. IMD data shows maximum temperatures of 43°C and above were recorded across several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Delhi.
“Maximum temperatures are in the range of 40–45°C over most parts of the country, except the western Himalayan region, northeast India adjoining east India, and the west coast,” the IMD said in a post on X.
The sustained rise in temperatures is expected to drive a further increase in electricity consumption in the coming months.
As per the estimates of the Ministry of Power, the peak power demand in the country is expected to touch 271 GW this year.
Last year, however, intermittent rainfall and relatively mild temperatures kept cooling demand subdued, with peak consumption falling short of the projected 277 GW.
The challenge for India
Alekhya Datta, Fellow and Director, Electricity and Renewables Division at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), said India’s challenge is no longer one of capacity shortage but of managing demand peaks efficiently.
“India is now largely power-sufficient, with over 525 GW of installed capacity, a significant shift from the deficit years a decade ago. The current stress is more about managing peak demand, especially as heatwaves intensify in northern and western regions,” Datta said.
He noted that while around 10 GW of gas-based capacity remains constrained due to fuel price volatility linked to the West Asia conflict, hydropower can play a critical role in meeting peak demand.
“There is also a need to fast-track renewable energy projects, particularly wind and battery storage, to improve system flexibility,” he added.
Datta emphasised that demand-side measures will be crucial going forward.
“Commercial and industrial consumers should be encouraged to adopt captive generation from clean sources. At the grid level, thermal fleet maintenance needs better planning so that more capacity is available during peak summer months,” he said.
Relying on coal
Earlier this month, the government said that it has deferred planned maintenance of coal-based power plants by three months to ensure uninterrupted power supply amid gas supply constraints triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
According to the government, the country’s power system remains “adequately positioned” to meet peak summer demand, despite gas supply constraints.
While gas-based power accounts for a relatively small share of the energy mix, it plays a crucial role during non-solar hours, with nearly 10 GW of capacity typically relied upon during high demand summer months.
The government said its plans to use “alternative sources” like coal coal-based generation, renewables energy and energy storage system compensating for reduced gas-based generation.
In March, the government also directed Tata Power to operate its 4 GW imported coal-based plant in Gujarat at full capacity, after it had remained idle for six months.