How heatwave has driven an early surge in India’s power demand

India’s peak electricity demand has surged to a five-year high unusually early in the season, as heatwave conditions drive up cooling needs across large parts of the country.

Data from GRID India shows peak power demand touched 252 gigawatts (GW) on April 24 — already surpassing recent summer highs and edging past the previous peak of 249 GW recorded in May 2024.

Peak demand figures, whether daily or monthly, are largely statistical reference points, as they reflect the highest load recorded at any moment during a given period on a particular day, often for a brief duration.

Traditionally, electricity demand peaks during the summer months of June-July or in early autumn (September-October), driven by widespread air-conditioner use across households and commercial establishments.