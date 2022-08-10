scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger data with Customs 

Airlines have been asked to share 19 passenger data points with authorities such as date of travel, contact details, and payment and billing information. What is the objective of collecting such details? Are there norms when it comes to sharing passenger info?

Written by Aanchal Magazine , Pranav Mukul , Edited by Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 10, 2022 12:26:35 pm
With this, India joins a list of over 60 countries that have regulations on sharing of advanced passenger information with Customs and border control authorities. (Express Photo: Pradip Das, File)

With its new Passenger Name Record Information Regulations, 2022, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked airlines to mandatorily share PNR (passenger name record) details of all international passengers with the National Customs Targeting Centre-Passenger, 24 hours prior to departure of flights. The regulations are aimed at “risk analysis” of passengers to prevent economic and other offenders from fleeing the country, as well as check any illicit trade, such as smuggling.

Also read |In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components

What are the new regulations as per the CBIC notification?

As per the notification issued Monday, airlines will have to share 19 data points with the authorities. This includes name of the passenger; date of intended travel; all available contact details; all available payment or billing information such as credit card numbers; travel status of the passenger, including confirmation and check-in status; baggage information; seat information; and travel agency or agent from where the ticket was issued.

Every aircraft operator will have to seek registration with Customs for its implementation and will have to transfer passenger name record information not later than 24 hours before the departure time; or at the departure time – wheels off.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?

In case of non-compliance by an aircraft operator or its authorised agent, the National Customs Targeting Centre-Passenger can impose a penalty between Rs 25,000-50,000, for each act of non-compliance.

What is the objective of these rules for passenger details?

“The objective is to collect advance information on passengers for better risk profiling. Immigration data is available only after the arrival or departure of passengers,” a senior CBIC official told The Indian Express.

Advertisement

Airline officials said the move creates a standardised process of passenger data sharing with the Customs department, given that non-standard requests for passenger data could potentially lead to privacy infringements.

The move to gather traveller data comes close on the heels of the Centre junking its proposed personal data protection framework in favour of a new set of legislation, which effectively extends the time frame for establishing a rulebook for the protection of citizens’ personal data.

The consent will be “manifested” by the person’s registration in the passengers’ list of the aircraft operator, and the data will be recorded for prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of offences under the Customs Act.

Advertisement

With this, India joins a list of over 60 countries, including the United States, that have regulations on sharing of advanced passenger information with Customs and border control authorities.

Also Explained |Why DGCA amended rules for boarding specially abled people on aircraft

Earlier this year, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – a trade body representing global airlines – had written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation flagging non-standard requests raised by law enforcement and investigative authorities for seeking passenger details.

Experts said this will provide a consolidated database on a government portal for risk analysis of passengers and help take action against economic offenders.

“The objective of said regulations is to obtain relevant passenger data for risk analysis to proactively prevent, detect, investigate or prosecute offences under the Customs law or any other domestic or international law. The onus of timely collecting and sharing such information has been put on the airline operators. Further, while strict privacy guidelines have been stipulated under the said regulations, the government should ensure that the same are duly enforced to prevent unauthorised usage,” said Abhishek Jain, Partner, Indirect Tax, KPMG in India.

According to information shared by the government in Lok Sabha in September 2020, 38 persons involved in cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation related to financial irregularities with banks fled the country from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2019. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, applications for Red Corner Notices were filed against 20 persons, extradition requests were sent to various countries for 14 persons, and applications under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 were filed against 11 persons.

Advertisement
Best of Explained
Click here for more

What are the norms for sharing the passenger details?

In addition to the Customs department, law enforcement agencies or government departments of India or any other country can also gain access to the data “on a case-to-case” basis, subject to maintenance of the same level of information protection, privacy and safeguards, provided the agencies specify the purpose of the information being sought.

Advertisement

The National Customs Targeting Centre-Passenger, set up by the CBIC, will process information for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of offences under the Customs Act, and also for law enforcement agencies or government departments or any other country, it said.

There shall be an extensive independent system audit and security audit on annual basis, to prevent any misuse of the passenger name record information.

Advertisement

The information would be retained in the Customs designated system for a maximum period of five years. After expiry of five years, it shall be “disposed of by depersonalisation or anonymisation through masking out the relevant information which can serve to identify directly the passenger to whom the passenger name record information relates, provided that such depersonalised or anonymised information may be repersonalised or unmasked when used in connection with an identifiable case, threat or risk for the specified purposes”.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 12:25:37 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 pe...
Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 pe...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained

Electricity Bill – promise, problems

Premium
TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Each university should have a separate VC, says Kerala higher education reforms panel

Each university should have a separate VC, says Kerala higher education reforms panel

Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement