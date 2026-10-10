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Graphs, Data, Perspectives | How India’s growth rate keeps beating forecasts

RBI has raised its growth forecast to 7.1% for this financial year. Over the years, actual growth has repeatedly diverged from professional forecasts. What explains the gap?

RBI forecasts and growthThe RBI's median forecast for real GVA was close to the actual real GVA in 2016-17, despite demonetisation. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Written by: Udit Misra
6 min readNew DelhiOct 10, 2026 07:38 AM IST First published on: Oct 10, 2026 at 07:30 AM IST

In its latest monetary policy review concluded this week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its forecast for India’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth rate for the current financial year by 40 basis points to 7.1%. In other words, RBI now expects the size of India’s economy to be 7.1% more by the end of March 2027 as compared to the level reached as of March-end 2026.

At one level, this shows the Indian economy’s tremendous resilience in the face of growing geopolitical challenges and uncertainties — ranging from US-Iran war and high crude oil prices to deficient monsoon and high temperatures due to the El Niño phenomenon.

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Udit Misra
Udit Misra

Udit Misra is Senior Associate Editor at The Indian Express. Misra... Read More

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