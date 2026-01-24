Udit Misra writes: In corporate India’s sales data, another reason why GDP growth is being questioned

According to the official forecast — technically called the First Advance Estimates — in the current financial year that will end in March, India’s economic output (measured by Gross Domestic Product or GDP) will grow by 8% in nominal terms and 7.4% in real terms.

The difference between real and nominal growth is the level of inflation in the economy. The nominal GDP is the actual observed value of the GDP, and by removing the effect of inflation, one derives the real GDP growth rate.

The curious thing about these numbers has been that, when compared by past standards, an 8% nominal GDP growth is fairly weak — more often than not, India’s nominal GDP has been closer to 12% — and a 7.4% real GDP growth is fairly strong.