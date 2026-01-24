Premium

Udit Misra writes: In corporate India’s sales data, another reason why GDP growth is being questioned

The question is: While India’s GDP has been surprising observers on the upside every quarter this financial year, what has happened to the growth rate of net sales in corporate India?

google-preferred-btn
Data show that corporate India’s net sales growth has lagged behind overall GDP growth rate.Data show that corporate India’s net sales growth has lagged behind overall GDP growth rate. (Pixabay)

According to the official forecast — technically called the First Advance Estimates — in the current financial year that will end in March, India’s economic output (measured by Gross Domestic Product or GDP) will grow by 8% in nominal terms and 7.4% in real terms.

The difference between real and nominal growth is the level of inflation in the economy. The nominal GDP is the actual observed value of the GDP, and by removing the effect of inflation, one derives the real GDP growth rate.

The curious thing about these numbers has been that, when compared by past standards, an 8% nominal GDP growth is fairly weak — more often than not, India’s nominal GDP has been closer to 12% — and a 7.4% real GDP growth is fairly strong.

This rather confusing situation has been compounded by persistent arguments by critics, including the former Chief Economic Advisor to the incumbent government, that India’s official data for economic growth doesn’t tally with many other sets of data in the economy.

For instance, if the whole economy is growing at 8% on average, which is a fairly low growth rate by itself, then it would stand to reason that the biggest companies in corporate India would be growing their sales at a much faster rate. India’s GDP is the average, and many parts of the economy, like agriculture, often grow at a slower rate.

The question is: While India’s GDP has been surprising observers on the upside every quarter this financial year, what has happened to the growth rate of net sales in corporate India?

The TABLE alongside gives the growth rates for the past five quarters, going all the way back to the quarter ending December 2024. Since net sales data is in nominal terms, the India GDP growth rate is also in nominal terms for a fair comparison. As can be seen, corporate India’s net sales growth has lagged behind overall GDP growth rate.

Story continues below this ad
Quarter ending Nominal growth rate of GDP  Nominal growth rate of Net Sales of Corporate India
December 2024 10.3% 6.2%
March 2025 10.8% 6.1%
June 2025 8.8% 5.1%
September 2025 8.7% 7.2%
December 2025 7.5-8%* 4.9%
Source: CMIE, Indian Express Research; * = Estimate

The December 2025 data for net sales growth rate has been sourced from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)’s Economic Outlook database. It is based on the financial statements of 319 “early birds” — or companies that have released their results for the December quarter sooner than others. The data for the rest of quarters is based on the results of almost 5,000 companies.

Also by Udit Misra | Trump’s tariffs reduced China’s surplus with US — and made it the world’s headache

CMIE’s analysis finds that sales growth has remained consistently in the single digits for the past 10 quarters. Further, it notes that results of the early birds indicate that growth in net sales may have lost a little more steam in the December 2025 quarter.

“The average year-on-year growth in corporate sector sales in the first three quarters of 2025-26 works out to about 5.8%, in nominal terms. This, at least to an extent, belies the story of the non-farm Indian economy growing at about 8% in real terms in the same year,” says Mahesh Vyas, the MD and CEO of CMIE.

Udit Misra
Udit Misra

Udit Misra is Senior Associate Editor at The Indian Express. Misra has reported on the Indian economy and policy landscape for the past two decades. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and is a Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellow from the University of Westminster. Misra is known for explanatory journalism and is a trusted voice among readers not just for simplifying complex economic concepts but also making sense of economic news both in India and abroad. Professional Focus He writes three regular columns for the publication. ExplainSpeaking: A weekly explanatory column that answers the most important questions surrounding the economic and policy developments. GDP (Graphs, Data, Perspectives): Another weekly column that uses interesting charts and data to provide perspective on an issue dominating the news during the week. Book, Line & Thinker: A fortnightly column that for reviewing books, both new and old. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent work focuses heavily on the weakening Indian Rupee, the global impact of U.S. economic policy under Donald Trump, and long-term domestic growth projections: Currency and Macroeconomics: "GDP: Anatomy of rupee weakness against the dollar" (Dec 19, 2025) — Investigating why the Rupee remains weak despite India's status as a fast-growing economy. "GDP: Amid the rupee's fall, how investors are shunning the Indian economy" (Dec 5, 2025). "Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2025: How the winners explained economic growth" (Oct 13, 2025). Global Geopolitics and Trade: "Has the US already lost to China? Trump's policies and the shifting global order" (Dec 8, 2025). "The Great Sanctions Hack: Why economic sanctions don't work the way we expect" (Nov 23, 2025) — Based on former RBI Governor Urjit Patel's new book. "ExplainSpeaking: How Trump's tariffs have run into an affordability crisis" (Nov 20, 2025). Domestic Policy and Data: "GDP: New labour codes and opportunity for India's weakest states" (Nov 28, 2025). "ExplainSpeaking | Piyush Goyal says India will be a $30 trillion economy in 25 years: Decoding the projections" (Oct 30, 2025) — A critical look at the feasibility of high-growth targets. "GDP: Examining latest GST collections, and where different states stand" (Nov 7, 2025). International Economic Comparisons: "GDP: What ails Germany, world's third-largest economy, and how it could grow" (Nov 14, 2025). "On the loss of Europe's competitive edge" (Oct 17, 2025). Signature Style Udit Misra is known his calm, data-driven, explanation-first economics journalism. He avoids ideological posturing, and writes with the aim of raising the standard of public discourse by providing readers with clarity and understanding of the ground realities. You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @ieuditmisra           ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Trump NATO
Why an Austrian cow scratching its back has scientists scratching their heads
Veronika cow
Draft National Electricity Policy 2026 bets big on N-Power, tweaks tariffs and cross-subsidy rules
nuclear
‘When America booms, the entire world booms’: Takeaways from Trump's speech at Davos
Trump Davos
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
EU foreign policy, European Union (EU), European Commission, Kaja Kallas, Kaja Kallas interview, India-EU Free Trade Agreement, India-EU FTA, free trade agreement (FTA), Indian express news, current affairs
FTA can lower reliance on China, Russia, US: EU foreign policy chief
European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, European Council, Antonio Luís Santos da Costa, European Union (EU), republic day celebrations, India EU summit, India-EU Summit, Indian express news, current affairs
EU leaders’ R-Day visit aims to conclude talks, signing later: EU official
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
70 year old man first vlog
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
India bowling vs New zealand
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Varanasi
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
EXPRESS OPINION
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Best of Both Sides | Joining Gaza Board of Peace will give India a say
Should PM Narendra Modi accept President Donald Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace?
Best of Both Sides | Four reasons India should say no to Trump’s Board of Peace
Four reasons Delhi should decline
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement