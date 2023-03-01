‘Comparing apples to oranges’: Why Govt is defending slowing GDP growth

With the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data on Tuesday, the Indian economy showed quarterly growth slowing down to a three-quarter low of 4.4 per cent in October-December. Weak consumption demand, government expenditure and a negative manufacturing print for the second consecutive quarter weighed on the GDP for the third quarter even as the overall growth estimate for the current financial year 2022-23 was retained at 7 per cent, the same as the First Advance Estimates released earlier in January by the National Statistical Office.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said there is “much misunderstanding” of the GDP data for Q3 given that it came with revisions for data of the previous years.

What is the government saying on GDP data?

The CEA said the Q3 GDP data has to be seen in the backdrop of revisions for previous financial years. For Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE), which reflects consumption demand, he said the “data revision to the prior year(s) has made a 6 per cent growth rate come down to 2 per cent in Q3 FY23”.

“Even though one is comparing consumption to consumption, one is comparing the cumulative base effect of the first revision to 2021-22, the second revision to 2020-21, and the third revision to 2019-20, all of which now inflate the base period data and depress the growth rate for 2022-23. So, really one is comparing apples to oranges. When one set of data is revised to take into account underlying data revisions, larger samples, etc., and the other is not, it is not a like-for-like comparison,” he said on Wednesday.

Similarly, manufacturing GVA would have grown by 5.1 per cent in FY23 based on the Second Advance Estimates without revised data, he said. “However, it will grow by 0.6 per cent YoY in this period after revision. That is a revision of 4.5 percentage points,” he said.

For Q3, manufacturing would have grown by 3.8 per cent without revised data. However, it has contracted by 1.1 per cent YoY in Q3 FY23 after this revision, the CEA said.

“The argument that the recovery has become shallower does not make sense since one is not making a fair comparison,” he said.

What were the revisions in the GDP data released Tuesday?

Revised data for previous financial years was released along with Q3 data, according to which the growth rate for financial year 2021-22 was revised up by 40 basis points to 9.1 per cent from 8.7 per cent earlier. There was an upward revision for the Covid-period too, with the GDP for 2020-21 now estimated at (-)5.8 per cent instead of (-)6.6 per cent earlier. For 2019-20, the GDP growth rate was revised up to 3.9 per cent from 3.7 per cent.

For this financial year, the GDP growth rate for April-June (Q1) was revised down from 13.5 per cent to 13.2 per cent, while for July-September (Q2) it remained the same at 6.3 per cent.

With the revisions undertaken for the previous fiscal, the GDP components for FY23 also underwent revision: government final consumption expenditure has been revised down to 1.2 per cent from 3.1 per cent earlier; private final consumption expenditure is now estimated at 7.3 per cent down from 7.7 per cent earlier; and gross fixed capital formation – an indicator of investment – is seen growing 11.2 per cent as against earlier estimate of 11.5 per cent.

What are the First and Second Advance GDP Estimates?

Earlier, GDP advance estimates used to be released February-end, but in 2016-17, the NSO introduced the First Advance Estimates.

The First Advance Estimates, released on January 7, mark the first official government estimate for economic growth ahead of the Union Budget for the next fiscal. The First Advance Estimates are obtained by extrapolation of 7-8 months’ data, to help officers in the Union Finance Ministry and other departments frame the broad contours of the Budget for the next financial year.

The Second Advance Estimates of GDP is released February-end.

From this year, the NSO has shifted the timeline for releasing revised estimates. Earlier, the second revised estimate for the previous fiscal and third revised estimate for the year before that were released January-end, which has now been clubbed with the release of the Second Advance Estimates in February-end.

As per NSO, First Advance Estimates are based on “very limited data” and by using Provisional Estimates of 2021-22 and are extrapolated using the relevant indicators. For the compilation of Second Advance Estimates for 2022-23, the Provisional Estimates of 2021-22 used at the time of the First Advance Estimate have been replaced by First Revised Estimates for 2021-22 which have been compiled using industry-wise/institution-wise detailed information.

“Thus, variations in SAE from FAE are attributed to revision of benchmark estimates and additional data available on various indicators like CPI, IIP, Revised Estimates of fiscal data, financial results of listed companies etc. used for compiling the estimates for 2022-23,” it said.

What do the revisions mean?

Experts are of the view that not much should be read into the First Advance Estimates of the GDP since they are based on extrapolation. However, a crucial component of GDP data — corporate results — start trickling in for Q3 from mid-January onward and hence, Second Advance Estimates are a better indicator for GDP growth of a financial year.

“Since the Budget was to be presented early, the First Advance Estimates was shifted forward to mid-January. Revisions are part of the usual GDP data releases. But, corporate results of Q3 start coming in mid-January onward and the Second Advance Estimates presents a better picture of the GDP performance. With annual GDP growth estimated to remain the same at 7 per cent for FY23, the Q3 growth has come in to be the lowest in three quarters, which in our view shows that economic recovery is still fragile,” Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist, India Ratings said.

The economic recovery ahead will depend on how policy actions, both monetary and fiscal, pan out. It remains to be seen whether they are able to mitigate risks to have a better impact in terms of growth, he added.