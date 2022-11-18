India’s falling exports: Manufacturing takes the biggest hit

India’s exports contracted by 16.7% (year-on-year or y-o-y) in October. In other words, India exported almost 17% less in October this year as compared to what it did in October 2021. To be precise, India exported goods valued at $29.78 billion in October as against exports of $35.73 billion in October 2021. In the three months leading up to October, India’s exports grew by 8.4% (July), 10.4% (August) and 4.6% (September).

Broadly speaking, the fall in exports in October is a reflection of weaker global demand. The global economic growth is decelerating sharply in the wake of persistently high inflation across developed countries and, as a result, as sharp tightening of monetary policy (read higher interest rates) by almost all central banks. With growth contraction across the board — UK and US are set to see recession while the euro area is likely to stall even as China struggles to grow — the demand for Indian goods has plummeted. That is why exports have contracted.

“Oil export growth fell to -11.4% y-o-y from 43.0% in September, partly reflecting lower global crude oil prices, while non-oil exports plunged -16.9% y-o-y, with the decline broad-based across iron ore, handicrafts, textiles, some agricultural goods, plastics, gems & jewellery, engineering goods, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and leather goods,” states Nomura.

Source: CEIC and Nomura Global Economics Source: CEIC and Nomura Global Economics

The chart above, sourced from Nomura Research, shows how different types of exports have performed. As is evident, manufacturing exports have seen the sharpest fall.

Going forward, the weakness in India’s exports is likely to sustain because global growth is likely to remain weak. Weaker exports, in turn, will have a dampening effect on the growth of India’s gross domestic product (GDP).