Indian travellers to Europe can now make payments via UPI, here’s how

Indian travellers to Europe would soon be able to make payments from their Indian bank accounts using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) international arm entering into a pact with payments services operator Worldline.

How will users be able to make payments in Europe using UPI?

It will be mandatory for users to have an Indian bank account with an UPI activated on their accounts. The users will also need an app to make UPI payments, like the BHIM app. The service will be available at point-of-sale terminals deployed by Worldline. Alongside UPI, NPCI’s card network RuPay will also be accepted. The UPI will be facilitated by QR code. However, it is noteworthy that the payments made by customers using UPI will be charged in the local currency and not INR. This will attract a currency conversion charge levied by the banks, as it is in the case of card payments.

Will UPI be accepted everywhere in Europe?

In a statement, NPCI and Worldline said: “Facilitated via Worldline QR, the company’s universal product for the acceptance of all QR-based payments, the first target markets for NIPL (NPCI International Payments Ltd) are set to include BENELUX (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg) and Switzerland with further plans for expansion, as Worldline QR is rolled out in more European countries”.

Does NPCI have other such international arrangements?

Earlier this year, NPCI and the UAE-based Mashreq Bank’s NEOPAY entered into a partnership, which allowed tourists and migrants to the UAE with Indian bank accounts to be able to make UPI payments at shops, retail establishments and other merchants in the gulf nation. Additionally, NPCI’s international arm NIPL has several other such arrangements with international financial services providers for its products, including UPI and RuPay cards. Globally, UPI is accepted in Bhutan and Nepal. Further, in Singapore, a project to link UPI with the city-state’s instant payment system PayNow is being undertaken by the RBI and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.