India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why the US-led grouping still matters for New Delhi

Pax Silica aims to build secure supply chains — ranging from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing and semiconductors. All of these are areas of concern for India.

Written by: Pratyush Deep, Ravi Dutta Mishra
By: Explained Desk
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 01:02 PM IST
Pax SilicaIndia and the United States sign the Pax Silica declaration (Photo: ANI)
Make us preferred source on Google

India on Friday (February 20) signed the Pax Silica declaration on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, formally entering the American-led strategic initiative to counter China’s dominance in artificial intelligence and technology supply chains.

The Donald Trump administration had launched the grouping on December 12, but left India out of its first list.

It was only a month later that the new US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, announced that India would be invited to join the initiative, striking a conciliatory note amid the trade tensions that were prevailing between the two countries, before the agreement on a trade deal framework was struck.

Here’s a look at what Pax Silica is, why India was included only belatedly, and why the grouping matters.

What is Pax Silica?

Pax Silica is a US-led initiative to counter China’s dominance in new age sectors such as critical minerals that has created a wide gap in the price points of Chinese products and those produced elsewhere. 

According to the US, Pax Silica is aimed at bringing “friendly and trusted” countries together to reduce “coercive dependencies”, protect materials and capabilities “foundational to artificial intelligence”, and “ensure aligned nations can develop and deploy transformative technologies at scale”. 

The fine print issued by the US State Department after the initiative was launched in December says the move aims to build a “secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain” to secure access across the AI stack, from minerals and chips to security and logistics.

Story continues below this ad
Explained | Why rare earths are at the heart of a renewed China-US trade slugfest

Measures under Pax Silica include pursuing new joint ventures and strategic co-investment opportunities, protecting sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure from undue access or control by countries and building trusted technology ecosystems, including Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems, fibre-optic cables, data centres, foundational models and applications. India, for instance, has had concerns over China’s involvement in critical infrastructure, such as telecom.

Why India was left out of the first list

The US initiative intends to sideline China and India naturally sees itself in being part of such an initiative. But the lack of processing capacity and expertise is the primary reason why India did not make the cut right at the outset. 

It was seen as lacking the critical edge technologies or access to resources that Pax Silica is targeting, and is not a major repository of critical minerals.

That is not the case with the list of eight countries that Pax Silica brought together, each of which have some sort of a lead in AI or semiconductor supply chains — Japan, Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the UK, Israel, the UAE and Australia.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Deja vu: The message in India’s belated entry to key US-led groupings

“Together, these countries are home to the most important companies and investors powering the global AI supply chain,” the statement said. 

The Netherlands, for instance, has a stranglehold over specialised lithography machines that are extremely hard to substitute for chipmaking, while Japan and South Korea have technology and manufacturing expertise.

Australia is a repository of critical minerals and has mining expertise, while Israel is an innovation and technology centre and Singapore is a global transhipment hub, experts said.

The UK is a services and tech hub, while the UAE has made visible progress in fostering AI expertise and ramping up supporting infrastructure.

Why does it matter?

Story continues below this ad

Pax Silica aims to build secure supply chains — ranging from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing and semiconductors. All of these are areas of concern for India.

It is significant because it signals the manner in which the next global tech order could take shape as countries regroup in strategic sectors involving a Chinese presence. Grouping such as Pax Silica could cohesively work to address supply chain chokepoints next.

India too has been trying to position itself as a spoke in the global supply chain realignment as American and European companies look to diversify away from China.

Also Read | After a month on the sidelines, US brings India into Pax Silica: What changed, why does it matter?

India’s presence in Pax Silica could help New Delhi’s growth in technology-heavy sectors, which it currently lacks, deepening its import dependency. Experts said that the countries that are part of the US-led initiative are among the leaders in AI and semiconductor supply chain.

Story continues below this ad

India currently lacks a global-scale AI infrastructure and stands to gain from the likely investments and partnerships under the initiative. Its entry in Pax Silica comes with considerable investments committed by US companies in Indian AI infrastructure.

Overall, this is expected to power India’s late-start and growth in the semiconductor mission and the AI race. Sources said the presence of top American CEOs and founders at the AI Impact Summit, including Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman, is an indication of Delhi’s value in the overall AI and semiconductor landscape.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
Indians’ gold (and silver) investment craze is weighing on the economy again
According to data from the World Gold Council, India’s gold ETFs bought a record 15.52 tonne of gold in January, almost equal to the demand seen in the previous three
As NGT clears Great Nicobar project, a look at its importance and ecological fallout
Great Nicobar
Andrew-Epstein links were known. Why was King Charles' brother arrested only today?
Andrew leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Dec. 25, 2022.
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India signs Pax Silica Agreement
India signs Pax Silica, joins US-led initiative on AI, critical minerals
galgotias booth
Galgotias University bagged a booth bigger than what 4 IITs combined got
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Priyanka Chopra says she was 'pushed into' looking for opportunities outside Bollywood: 'I didn't want to leave'
Vande Bharat food safety
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
Anurag Kashyap opens up about feeling stressed due to work
‘I went to rehab, to fix myself’: Anurag Kashyap reveals how prolonged stress due to failing work projects led to a heart attack; why this is a warning for every professional
Adaption Labs
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Advertisement
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘I went to rehab, to fix myself’: Anurag Kashyap reveals how prolonged stress due to failing work projects led to a heart attack; why this is a warning for every professional
Anurag Kashyap opens up about feeling stressed due to work
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
EXPRESS OPINION
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
During Ramzan, the fasting makes the feasting meaningful
Amid the feasting, the side of Ramzan we don’t see
Best of Both Sides | After Bangladesh elections, neither Delhi or Dhaka should expect too much too quickly
Delhi, Dhaka need to be patient, strategic
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement