India overtakes UK as world’s fifth-largest economy: 5 charts to put this in perspective

India has become the world’s fifth-largest economy after it overtook the United Kingdom in end-March 2022, according to the latest calculations by Bloomberg. While this was anticipated for a while, Bloomberg reached this conclusion by using the IMF database and historic exchange rates.

“On an adjusted basis and using the dollar exchange rate on the last day of the relevant quarter, the size of the Indian economy in ‘nominal’ cash terms in the quarter through March was $854.7 billion. On the same basis, UK was $816 billion,” stated the Bloomberg report.

According to Bloomberg’s forecast, thanks to India’s fast-growing economy, there is likely to be a huge gap between India and the UK within the next few years (see Bloomberg Graph below).

Source: International Monetary Fund Source: International Monetary Fund

The news comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging countrymen to resolve to become a “developed” country by 2047 — the centenary of India’s Independence. As such, moving past one of the biggest economies in the world, especially one that ruled over the Indian sub-continent for two centuries, is a major milestone.

However, here are five charts that should serve to see this development in perspective.

#1 Population size

This is one of the most fundamental differences between the two countries. As of 2022, India has a population of 1.41 billion while the UK’s population is 68.5 million. In other words, India’s population is 20 times that of the UK’s. And as Chart 2 alongside shows, this gap is unlikely to be bridged in a hurry.

India’s population is 20 times that of UK. (Source: Our World in Data) India’s population is 20 times that of UK. (Source: Our World in Data)

#2 GDP per capita

Advertisement

Since there is such a stark difference between the population of the two countries, GDP per capita provides a more realistic comparison of income levels because it divides a country’s GDP by the population of that country. Unsurprisingly, as Chart 3 shows, the income of an average Indian is far lower.

The income of an average Indian is far lower than in the UK. (Source: Our World in Data) The income of an average Indian is far lower than in the UK. (Source: Our World in Data)

#3 Poverty levels

Low per capita incomes often point to high levels of poverty. Chart 4 shows India’s and the UK’s share of extreme poverty. It is noteworthy that at the start of the 19th century, the UK’s share in extreme poverty was considerably higher than India’s. However, as things stand today, the relative positions have reversed even though India has made giant strides in curbing poverty.

Advertisement

India’s and the UK’s share of extreme poverty (Source: Our World in Data) India’s and the UK’s share of extreme poverty (Source: Our World in Data)

#4 Human Development Index

Arguably, the end goal of higher GDP and faster economic growth is to have better human development parameters. The Human Development Index is a composite of health, education and standard of living parameters. Chart 5 contrasts India standing on HDI with the UK’s. Despite its secular improvement, India might still take a decade to be where the UK was in 1980.

India standing on HDI compared with the UK’s. (Source: Our World in Data) India standing on HDI compared with the UK’s. (Source: Our World in Data)

#5 Universal Healthcare Coverage

A crucial element of becoming richer as a country is the quality of life available to citizens. The Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Index is measured on a scale from 0 (worst) to 100 (best) based on the average coverage of essential services including reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health, infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases and service capacity and access.

Chart 6 maps both India and the UK on this count. While faster economic growth and the government’s policy focus on healthcare schemes since 2005 have made a distinct improvement for India, there is still a long way to go.

Advertisement