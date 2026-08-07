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Corporate investments look up, but they too highlight weak consumer demand

Continued weakness in consumer demand is never a good sign for future economic growth. Not only does it drag down growth by itself, but it also weakens a major contributor to GDP growth: investments by companies.

consumer demandAs much as 56% of all proposed investments are directed to the information technology-enabled services (ITES) sector. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Written by: Udit Misra
4 min readNew DelhiAug 8, 2026 11:57 AM IST First published on: Aug 7, 2026 at 06:49 PM IST

Last week’s GDP column looked at the data for the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which hit a 23-month high in June, and pointed out that there was a clear difference in the use case for the industrial goods being produced in India. The IIP maps changes in the volume of production in Indian industries. Most of the growth in industrial production was being used for making capital goods, infrastructure goods and intermediate goods (that is, unfinished goods that go into making other goods). At the same time, the IIP growth in use of consumer goods had remained weak for the better part of the past year, especially the past quarter. This suggested a lingering weakness of consumer demand in the Indian economy.

Investments look up…

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Udit Misra
Udit Misra

Udit Misra is Senior Associate Editor at The Indian Express. Misra... Read More

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