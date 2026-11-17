The Centre on November 10 banned the exports of lithium-ion battery black mass and related battery waste with immediate effect. This came just a day after China extended its restriction on critical mineral exports for two months amid its trade war between the US and Europe.

The government said that export prohibition is intended to ensure that black mass generated in India is recycled and refined within the country. The measure is expected to assure feedstock availability for domestic recycling, refining units and improve their capacity utilisation, encourage further investment and employment in the sector, an official statement said.

Black mass is a powder-like material that remains after waste lithium-ion batteries and consumer electronics are broken down. Apart from lithium, this powder contains critical minerals such as cobalt, manganese, silicon, tin, nickel, rhenium, and graphite, among others. Recycling of black mass can help recover these crucial materials, which can be reused to make new batteries.

Global push to retain critical minerals

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

India’s decision to restrict exports of black mass is in line with a global push to ensure availability and gain leverage in trade negotiations.

The US in August announced a year-long ban on exporting black mass along with restrictions on and scrap tungsten, which is used in defence supply chains. The EU is also set to introduce exports of black mass starting December 6.

While China and the US extended their trade truce earlier this month ahead of talks this week, China is also pushing for better market access in talks with the EU.

To be sure, Chinese restrictions have been impacting Indian industry too amid the steep dependence of Indian industry on China. Trade experts said that China could use its industrial dominance to gain more access in the Indian market even as India is ramping up anti-dumping measures on Chinese products across sectors.

Story continues below this ad

Also in Explained | E20 petrol row: Why Karnataka’s allegations could reignite the ethanol blending debate

Global Times, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, in an editorial, earlier this month on India-China ties, said that “as long as India provides Chinese companies with a fair and non-discriminatory business environment,” the more advanced India’s infrastructure and manufacturing sectors become, the greater the potential market demand and opportunities for cooperation between India and China.

India’s dependence on imports raises supply concerns

India has limited domestic reserves of these critical minerals that are essential to manufacture batteries and remains heavily dependent on imports. Thus, waste streams from electrical and electronic equipment, as well as discarded lithium-ion batteries, are increasingly viewed as an important secondary source of these materials.

The ban comes as India is pushing to establish a domestic critical mineral processing ecosystem. Earlier this month, the government also approved a new scheme to provide capital expenditure support for lithium and nickel processing.

Notably, India has little processing capacity for these minerals and is almost 100% import-dependent for some key critical minerals such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, rare earth elements (REEs) and silicon. At the same time, China controls 90% of global critical mineral processing and often uses it as leverage during times of trade tensions.

Story continues below this ad

Given India’s limited critical mineral processing capacity and China’s dominance in the sector, the country remains vulnerable to supply disruptions.

Government concerns over black mass exports

India generates around 50000 tonnes of end of life lithium-ion batteries. Out of this, around 50% or 25000 tonnes of black mass can be generated, as per industry estimates.

There have been concerns within the government over the export of black mass, particularly at a time when several countries have imposed restrictions on its export to retain critical minerals and strengthen their domestic supply chains.

In January last year, the Technical Review Committee (TRC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) noted that black mass is considered hazardous waste, unless processed in the same premises for recovery of critical minerals.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Why food inflation could be Modi government’s biggest economic and political challenge in 2027

So, any import and export of black mass needs to be regulated under Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules 2016 (HOWM). Accordingly, any import and export of black mass should be allowed only to actual users and after permission from MoEFCC as per the HOWM Rules, 2016.

In November last year, the Expert Committee of MoEFC deferred many applications seeking permission for export of black mass, stating that export of black mass reduces the availability of critical raw material for domestic recyclers and may adversely affect domestic recycling and resource-security goals.

Domestic recyclers stand to gain from the export ban

While discussing an application for import of black mass, the committee noted that while some applicants reported difficulty sourcing black mass domestically, others had sought export permission citing a lack of domestic buyers.

Nitin Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder of Attero, one of the country’s leading e-waste & lithium-ion battery recycling companies, the ban on black mass exports is in line with the government’s push towards developing a domestic critical mineral capability.

Story continues below this ad

“Essentially, what was happening is, a lot of interflight batteries in India, when they were collected, they were just sort of crushed, and a black powder, which is black mass, which contained cobalt, lithium, nickel, and graphite was exported to China or South Korea for refining,” he said, adding that the ban would help the domestic refining industry get access to this material and helps to build more capacity.

Chetan Jain, senior vice president at Lohum, another leading battery recycling company, said while the move will affect companies that dismantle batteries and carry out physical separation to generate black mass, by restricting their market to domestic buyers, it could benefit those that process black mass to extract metals in compound form, as well as companies that handle the entire process, from battery dismantling to metal refining.

Newsletter Follow our daily newsletter so you never miss anything important. On Wednesday, we answer readers' questions. Subscribe

According to Jain, the move will have two benefits: it will boost domestic value addition by retaining critical minerals within the country and may also bring down black mass prices by limiting access to international markets.

“This is a step in the right direction which will help set up more capacities where people are just doing shredding, which is a minimum value addition and exporting the critical materials outside. This will help the industry to set up more refining capacities so that the complete consumption can happen within the Indian geography itself,” he added.