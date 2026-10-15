Wealthy countries’ debt could be hurting economies like India. Here’s what IMF suggests

While forecasting global economic growth at 3.1% this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on advanced economies, including the United States, to urgently manage their debt levels due to their undue impact on low-income countries and the global financial system.

The warning came during the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group, being held in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 12 to 18.

Global public debt is projected to exceed 100% of the world’s GDP before 2030. With borrowing costs remaining elevated, governments face growing pressure to spend more on servicing existing debt, potentially leaving them with less money for essential public services and responding to future economic shocks.

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The concern is particularly acute for poorer countries, which can face higher borrowing costs when interest rates and bond yields rise in major advanced economies. The IMF has raised India’s growth forecast for FY 2026-27 to 7%, from 6.4% earlier, citing resilient domestic demand and services activity. However, it has not singled out India for a specific fiscal-risk warning in its latest assessment.

Why is global debt becoming a concern?

Governments borrow to finance spending that their revenues cannot cover. When borrowing continues to outpace revenues, public debt accumulates. The problem becomes more acute when interest rates rise, making new borrowing and the refinancing of maturing debt more expensive.

For instance, US government interest payments are projected to reach 5.3% of GDP by 2031, up from 2.8% of GDP before the pandemic.

The IMF noted that higher energy prices, inflation and interest rates are making government borrowing more expensive.

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It warned that delaying fiscal adjustment could force governments to make more difficult choices, such as cutting public spending, raising taxes or borrowing even more at higher costs. As governments devote more revenue to servicing debt, they have less room to fund healthcare, education and infrastructure, or respond to economic crises.

Why does borrowing by wealthier countries affect poorer ones?

Government bonds, particularly those issued by the US, are an important benchmark for global borrowing costs. A rise in US bond yields makes American government debt more attractive to investors seeking higher returns, potentially drawing capital away from developing economies. This can force developing countries to offer higher interest rates to attract investors.

Higher interest rates result in higher debt-servicing costs, meaning more government revenue is spent on financing debt, and less is available for public services.

The IMF observed that interest payments already consume more than 15% of tax revenues in low-income countries. Beyond urging governments to manage their borrowing and spending, the IMF also recommends tax reforms that could help them strengthen public finances without undermining economic growth.

So, what does the IMF want governments to do?

The IMF has broadly three sets of policy recommendations:

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Improve tax design: Remove Value-Added Tax (VAT) distortions and avoid corporate tax provisions that discourage productive investment.

The IMF found that poorly designed taxes, including VAT exemptions and gaps in registration, can prevent firms from recovering taxes paid on their inputs. In emerging and developing economies, these distortions can raise firms’ input costs by as much as 9%, with costs cascading through supply chains and potentially reaching consumers.

Similarly, typical corporate income taxes increase the cost of capital by 15–20% on average across country groups. When firms cannot fully deduct investment costs for tax purposes, some otherwise viable projects become unprofitable, limiting capital formation and growth.

Encourage investment and employment: The IMF’s modelling suggests reforms could raise capital formation and employment without lowering overall revenue.

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One approach is to allow firms to immediately deduct investment costs while taxing profits above the normal return on investment. These reforms, known as rent-based profit taxes, could increase the long-term capital stock by about 6.4% in advanced economies and 8.2% in low-income developing countries. These are modelled long-term gains, not guaranteed outcomes.

The IMF also recommends reducing tax-related disincentives to work. When taxes rise sharply with earnings, or welfare benefits are withdrawn as people earn more, workers may gain little financially from taking a job, increasing their hours or moving to better-paid work.

Its modelling suggests that reforms which preserve overall government revenue could raise employment rates by 1.2 percentage points in emerging and developing economies and 0.8 percentage points in advanced economies, with the largest gains among lower earners.

Improve tax administration: Better compliance systems, simpler procedures and reliable refunds can raise revenue without increasing statutory tax rates.

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In practice, this means reducing unnecessary costs for businesses while improving tax compliance and revenue collection.