Subhash Chandra’s Rs 6.5-crore settlement: What are ‘haircuts’ and how high can they get?

A recent National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order involving Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra has yet again exposed one of the most highly debated issues under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework — deep “haircuts”.

The term “haircut” is not defined under the IBC. In banking parlance, however, it refers to the reduction in the value of an asset that has been used as collateral to protect a lender from potential losses.

The August 25 NCLT order approved a repayment plan under which Chandra would pay just Rs 6.5 crore to creditors. While the admitted claims amount to Rs 22,006.57 crore, Chandra has said the total claim against him as a personal guarantor in the personal insolvency proceedings is only Rs 3,992 crore by the objectors of the plan.

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HDFC Bank, one of the lenders with 3.2% of the total claims, is now considering an appeal at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

How does the IBC process work? What have haircuts typically looked like under the IBC so far? How high can they get? We explain.

How does the IBC process work?

The IBC, enacted in 2016, created a time-bound mechanism to deal with companies that fail to repay their loans — by either reviving such firms through a resolution process or liquidating them if resolution is not possible.

Suppose a company fails to pay its debt. Its creditor then can approach the NCLT to initiate the “insolvency process”.

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The tribunal concluded that the approved repayment plan could provide a better outcome than simply pushing the matter into bankruptcy. (NCLT website) The tribunal concluded that the approved repayment plan could provide a better outcome than simply pushing the matter into bankruptcy. (NCLT website)

Then, at least two valuers are appointed to assign a fair value and a liquidation value to the company, based on records and physical examination of its assets.

Fair value is the total estimated value of assets under the current condition of the company. Liquidation value is the amount that creditors would get if the assets of the company are sold, mostly through auction. Enterprise value refers to what an entity would be worth if it continues operating.

After that, potential buyers are invited to submit resolution plans against the fair value and liquidation value.

The resolution plan has to be approved, first by the majority of the creditors and then by NCLT.

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Once that happens, the debt-ridden company is transferred to another party, which pays back the creditors.

The questions around the recovery mechanism

The IBC was enacted to provide a comprehensive system to rescue companies under financial stress or high debt through resolution and repayment to creditors. In its 10 years of existence, however, the often-amended mechanism has faced a fundamental question around its functioning: is resolution more important or recovery?

According to data available with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, between the financial years (FY) 2021-22 and 2025-26, a total of 1,077 cases were resolved under the IBC, with creditors recovering Rs 2.47 lakh crore. The average recovery, however, was close to 29%.

Creditors’ haircuts Creditors’ haircuts