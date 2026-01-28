Premium

How shifting trade winds nudged India-EU talks across finish line

US tariff threats may have accelerated talks, but EU & India narrowed their differences by reevaluating their positions amid rapid geo-economic changes

google-preferred-btn
India-EU FTA 2026, India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, India-EU Trade Deal, India-EU Summit New Delhi, India-EU Strategic Partnership, US tariffs on India 2025 impact, Trump trade policies impact, India-EU relations geopolitics, Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) India, EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) India, India automobile export tariffs, India spirits and wine trade, India textile exports to EU, Quality Control Orders (QCOs), non-tariff barriers India-EU, economic security, strategic autonomy, India-EU Rapid Response Forum, diversifying Indian exports to Europe, Express Explained,(From left) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Council President Antonio Costa after reaching free trade agreement, in New Delhi on Tuesday. AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Tuesday announced the formal completion of negotiations on the long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) at the India-EU summit on Tuesday.

Although the trade talks first began in 2007, the greatest progress was made in the past six months. From having closed barely seven of the 21 chapters by July last year, both sides managed to wrap up all the chapters last week. The fast-tracking of negotiations coincided with the dramatic use of tariffs by the US, which has triggered anxiety among countries globally, forcing them to scout for newer markets.

While the EU continues to face threats of US tariffs over its tech regulations and Greenland, Washington has imposed steep 50% tariffs on India since August last year.

The US tariff threats may have accelerated the India-EU trade negotiations, but India and the EU managed to narrow differences by reevaluating negotiating positions amid rapid geo-economic shifts that have even left multilateral bodies such as the World Trade Organization (WTO) scrambling for relevance.

Also Read | How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line

Washington’s protectionism

In one of the clearest messages of the US moving away from the liberal trade order, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick,  said at Davos that globalisation has “failed” the West and the US, adding that other countries should also follow policies like ‘America First’ by tightening immigration and putting their workers first.

Uncertainty in US trade policy has affected both India and the EU as Washington remains the largest export market for both New Delhi and Brussels. While the Indian labour-intensive sectors have been facing the 50% tariff, the EU-US relations remain volatile despite a trade deal.

The US agreed to reduce tariffs for the EU to 15% last year under a deal that remains unpopular in Europe due to limited gains for Brussels and was largely seen as a tactical agreement rather than an economic agreement amid the war in Ukraine.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump threatened to dramatically raise tariffs up to 30% on the EU for opposing his plans to take over Greenland. The threats paused only after the EU threatened retaliation, leading to a fresh framework agreement on Greenland. Brussels and Washington are also clashing over tech regulations. The US in December barred five Europeans from entering the country over “censorship” of tech platforms.

Also Read | India-EU FTA: Why EU’s ever-growing regulations are India’s biggest challenge & deal needs to address them

Meanwhile, Indian exporters face the worry of the permanent loss of market in the US as American buyers are no longer placing orders. Competitors such as Vietnam and Bangladesh have begun benefiting. The US tariff has also hit investments in India and has resulted in a surge in foreign portfolio investment.

Both New Delhi and Brussels have started entering other agreements. Brussels concluded its trade deal with Mercosur, a South American trade bloc, earlier this month, and New Delhi has signed trade deals with the UK, New Zealand and Oman in an effort to diversify exports.

Chinese overcapacity

One of the prime reasons for India-EU to restart negotiations in 2022 was China’s growing trade surplus. Much like other parts of the world, the EU and India import most of its industrial requirements from China. Beijing’s tightening grip on the manufacturing supply chain reflects China’s record $1.2 trillion annual trade surplus despite friction with the US.

Story continues below this ad

However, New Delhi as well as Brussels have been trying to restrict Chinese products in the strategic sectors. On automobiles, for instance, Brussels in 2024 imposed tariffs up to 35% on Chinese EVs. Similarly, India is opening its automobile sector for developed countries in free trade agreements and continues to impose over 100% duty on imported automobiles.

Also Read | India-Europe deal isn’t a byproduct of Trump’s America. It’s been long in the making

India and the EU are also under pressure from the US to reduce its dependence on Chinese products and be used as a transhipment hub. Targeting the EU, Lutnick said: “…why would Europe agree to be net zero in 2030 when they do not make a battery? They are deciding to be subservient to China, which makes the batteries”.

This month, Lutnick, in a podcast, had also targeted India’s dependence on China and its inability to sign a trade deal with the US. “India makes generic pharmaceuticals. That’s good. India is our ally. But the ingredients come from China,” he said.

The think tank Delhi Policy Group, in a report last year, said both India and the EU remain significantly dependent on China. “However, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 starkly exposed the vulnerabilities of over-reliance on China-centric supply chains. This has prompted both actors to reassess their dependencies and pursue diversification and de-risking strategies to build more resilient, secure, and sustainable supply chains,” the report said.

Story continues below this ad

Brexit & India-UK deal

Experts pointed out that India’s trade agreement with the UK also helped make the case for an India-EU trade deal, as New Delhi gave London market access in various product categories that the EU has also been interested in. New Delhi’s opening up of the automobile sector particularly made the case for an India-EU trade deal, as the negotiations between the two countries were abandoned in 2013 over India’s stance on automobiles.

For the UK, the India deal was the largest agreement since Brexit. Particularly of interest to Germany and France, the UK report on the deal said that the UK’s beverages and tobacco sector is estimated to increase exports to India by around £700 million, equivalent to a 180% rise, while UK motor vehicle exports are estimated to increase by £890 million, a 311 per cent increase. Notably, one of the primary reasons for Brexit was that the UK wanted more control over “immigration, trade, and regulations to pursue economic growth”.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
Expert Explains: How INSV Kaundinya points to deepening Indo-Oman relations
Kaundinya
How Donald Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surge
trump de-dollarisation
Expert Explains | Bangladesh's February 12 elections are a chance at a fresh start for all parties
bangladesh
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
‘Weather can turn fatal in minutes at 10,500 feet’: Race against time to rescue 60 people stranded behind wall of snow in J-K
40-hr race through 6 ft of snow: BRO rescues 60 stranded at 10,500 ft in J&K
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
foods
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
What Apple may change with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max
For the iPhone 18 Pro, the most interesting rumour is the variable aperture camera. (Image: X/AppleLeaker)
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
foods
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
EXPRESS OPINION
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
As rules-based order crumbles, only reforms can shield Indian economy
In a world floating with Chinese excess capacity and riddled with US policy capriciousness, a broad-based private investment recovery will require both strong domestic demand visibility and animal spirits
Trump’s ICE crackdown is draconian. But Democrats are not opposing it
People participate in an anti-ICE rally Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo)
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement