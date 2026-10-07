How RBI’s rate hike turns homeownership dream into bigger debt burden

A 25-basis-point (bps) repo rate hike may seem insignificant on paper, but for a homebuyer, it is anything but small. On a Rs 50 lakh home loan taken for 20 years, a 25-bps increase can mean roughly Rs 780 more in monthly equated monthly installment EMI, and nearly Rs 1.88 lakh in additional interest outgo over the life of the loan, experts say.

For a household already struggling to make the down payment and qualify for a loan, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) rate decision can turn an affordable home into an unaffordable liability.

Loans linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) may also become more expensive. Banks, however, have flexibility in revising MCLR-based rates depending on their funding costs, liquidity conditions and deposit mobilisation.

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Here’s how a repo rate hike feeds into home-loan costs — and why first-time buyers often feel the impact the most.

How repo rate affects borrowing costs

The pain does not stop with the EMI. The RBI’s repo rate is the price at which banks borrow from the central bank. When that rate rises, borrowing costs across the financial system tend to move up.

Floating-rate home-loan borrowers are particularly exposed because their interest rates are linked, directly or indirectly, to benchmark rates – the repo rate. The increase can either push up the EMI or force the borrower to stay indebted for longer.

According to experts, banks may choose to increase the loan tenure rather than allow the EMI to jump sharply. That may soften the immediate monthly shock, but it is hardly a free lunch. A longer tenure means the borrower remains in debt for more years and can end up paying considerably more interest.

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Why first-time buyers bear more

For first-time homebuyers, the problem is even more severe.

Loan eligibility is determined partly by the borrower’s income and repayment capacity. Higher interest rates reduce the amount a household can borrow for the same EMI. The buyer is then forced to either settle for a cheaper property, arrange a larger down payment or postpone the purchase.

In the country’s already expensive urban housing markets, that is a serious blow. Many real estate companies are saddled with unsold stocks in cities such as Mumbai.

The blunt reality is this: when the RBI raises the price of money, borrowers pay — through higher EMIs, longer loan tenures, bigger down payments, and delayed dreams of home ownership. For the country’s aspiring middle class, that is not a statistical footnote, but a direct hit to affordability.

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RBI’s rate hike after over 3 years & a shift in policy

Along with the hike in its key policy rate, which is the first rate hike since February 2023, the central bank has also signaled a shift towards tighter monetary policy amid rising inflationary pressures, elevated crude oil prices and a challenging global interest-rate environment.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has changed the policy stance to ‘calibrated tightening’ from ‘neutral’ indicating further hike in the interest rates is a likelihood.

The policy panel has also hiked the growth projection from 6.7% to 7.1% in FY27 in the wake of the higher economic activity in the country. The panel also raised the inflation forecast to 5.2% for FY27 from 5% previously.

The six-member MPC headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has sent a hawkish message: the era of easy money is almost over, and borrowers should brace themselves for more pain. The MPC’s decision to shift its stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’ is not a mere change in terminology — it is a clear warning that the central bank is prepared to tighten the screws if inflationary pressures refuse to ease.