How India prevented major fertiliser shortages despite West Asia war, and the concerns now

Contrary to fears, no significant shortages of fertilisers have been reported in the ongoing kharif season. But while the urea supply situation is comfortable, it’s not so with di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and complex fertilisers.

Written by: Harish Damodaran
7 min readNew DelhiAug 3, 2026 06:00 AM IST
This time, there has been a slowdown in the offtake of fertilisers, besides better supply preparedness on the government’s part.This time, there has been a slowdown in the offtake of fertilisers, besides better supply preparedness on the government’s part. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)
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Harish Damodaran
Harish Damodaran

Harish Damodaran is National Rural Affairs & Agriculture Editor of The Indian Express. A journalist with over 33 years of experience in agri-business and macroeconomic policy reporting and analysis, he has previously worked with the Press Trust of India (1991-94) and The Hindu Business Line (1994-2014).     ... Read More

 

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