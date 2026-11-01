How AI made Taiwan the world’s fastest growing large economy

India, for several years, has been flying the flag of the world’s fastest growing large economy. But that won’t be the case this year. In 2026, it is Taiwan that is posting eye-watering growth numbers. All thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).

Data released on Friday showed Taiwan’s GDP grew by a stunning 14.36% in the July-September quarter, in real terms, which means after adjusting for inflation. This follows 15.43% in the January-March quarter and 12.93% in April-June. And according to Taiwan’s Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, growth in 2026 as a whole is expected to be 11.05% and 6.04% in 2027. In 2025, it had grown by 8.76%.

Economists think these are underestimates and growth will be close to 13% in 2026 and north of 6.5% next year.

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In comparison, India’s GDP growth rate in the first two quarters of 2026 have been 8.6% and 7.8%, respectively – very high, but not a patch on Taiwan.

But is Taiwan even a large economy? India, for instance, is 90 times larger than Taiwan and 60 times more populous. But the difference in their GDP is not that large: almost $4 trillion for India and $1 trillion for Taiwan. In 2025, it was the 22nd largest economy in the world, ahead of the likes of Singapore, Norway, and South Africa. So, it’s certainly not a small economy.

The TSMC factor in Taiwan economy’s rise

Key to Taiwan’s astonishing growth is perhaps the most important company in the world: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of semiconductor chips and is Nvidia’s primary supplier of chips, which was the world’s most valuable company until Apple overtook it on Friday. Both the companies have a market capitalisation of about $5 trillion.

But it’s the company in 6th place, with a market cap of $2 trillion, without which the world can’t function. The European Centre for International Political Economy estimated in January that TSMC’s contribution to Taiwan’s GDP is 8.9%. But that was then: its net revenue in 2026 is seen at $175 billion, 43% higher than last year.

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TSMC is one of the key companies at the centre of the global AI investment boom. And this spending spree is what is fuelling Taiwan’s growth.

In July-September, Taiwan’s investments were up 26.36% year-on-year and responsible for almost half the growth rate of 14.36%.

The other major driver was exports – after all, TSMC’s semiconductor chips have to be exported – which were up 21.12%, with net exports explaining a third of the headline GDP growth rate. In September, Taiwan posted a record trade surplus of $23.63 billion after exports jumped 61% to $87.22 billion.

Together, investments and exports were the reason for almost 80% of the growth.

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“The composition suggests that the AI upcycle is increasingly spilling over from exports into local equipment spending, capacity expansion and broader economic activity,” OCBC Economist Herbert Wong noted.

US, South Korea also sparkle

Taiwan, of course, is not the only country that is being driven by the AI investment boom.

In South Korea – dominated by tech giants Samsung and SK Hynix – growth in July-September was 3.4%, data released last week showed. This follows 3.8% and 3.7% in the first two quarters. While this doesn’t sound as impressive as Taiwan’s numbers, two things are worth keeping in mind: one, South Korea’s GDP is twice that of Taiwan; two, growth in 2025 was just 1.1%.

Again, the main drivers of growth were investments (up 4.3%) and exports (8.6%). Within investments, money spent on facilities was up a huge 9.4%, thanks to continued expenditure on things like semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

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Third quarter growth in the US also came in at 3.4%. This is perhaps even more impressive than South Korea’s number considering growth in the same quarter last year was 3.9% — developed economies just don’t grow so far. Until now.

“We estimate the AI buildout, through capex and wealth effects, contributed about 0.7 percentage points to GDP growth over the past year, or roughly 30% of the total,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead US Economist for Oxford Economics.