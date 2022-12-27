Hope, challenges, and a lot of uncertainty

From reflation to recession in just a few months: 2022 began with hopes of a rebound in the global economy as pandemic fears receded, but the optimism was dashed early into the new year as Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine triggered the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II — yet another black swan moment that fundamentally altered the global economic outlook.

The overhang of the war continues to cloud the outlook for 2023, with elevated food and fuel prices threatening to upend the fight against inflation. Add to that worsening financial conditions in key economies, China’s uncertain post-pandemic path, and the prospect of a central bank-engineered downturn — a global recession seems imminent.

India may not be decoupled from all of this, even though it was bracketed with the better performing economies in 2022. Its relatively strong growth notwithstanding, the Indian economy is yet to recover a lot of ground lost due to Covid-19.

Unlike most developed and emerging market economies that saw an extended run of high economic growth and subdued inflation before the pandemic hit, India entered the pandemic after eight successive quarters of declining growth and a flare-up in the inflation trajectory. So, the return to normal for India involves traversing a longer uphill trajectory, more so as the statistical base effect is now beginning to ebb.

Growth forecasts

In its December ‘State of the Economy’ update, the Reserve Bank of India struck a sombre note, noting that the balance of risks is increasingly tilted towards “a darkening global outlook”, and emerging market economies (EMEs) appear to be “more vulnerable”, even though incoming data suggest that global inflation may have peaked.

In that backdrop, the expectation that global growth could average around 3% in 2022 seems to be a commendable achievement, given that the decks were almost fully stacked against this. The year witnessed the highest global inflation in 50 years, the most aggressive monetary tightening cycle in nearly 40 years, the strongest US dollar in 20 years, and the weakest Chinese growth in over 45 years.

According to Sajjid Chinoy, JP Morgan’s Chief India Economist and Part-Time Member in the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, even two of these shocks would have been enough to tip the global economy into recession. Forecasts by the IMF suggest that global growth is projected to slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023 — the weakest growth profile since 2001, except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the pandemic.

External situation

Global food, energy and other commodity prices may have eased moderately over the past few months, but inflation continues to stay high and broad-based. Global inflation, according to the IMF, is forecast to decline from 8.8% in 2022 to 6.5% in 2023 to 4.1% by 2024 — still high by most yardsticks.

The problem going into 2023 is the implications of stubbornly high inflation for the US Federal Reserve, especially the fact that the American labour market remains red hot, defying the impact of the Fed’s monetary tightening. A high wage growth of well over 6% is simply not compatible with the Fed’s 2% inflation target — which means that the American central bank is going to have to continue raising policy rates well beyond expected timelines.

An extended phase of rate hikes in the US could have a three-pronged impact:

the difference between interest rates in the US and countries such as India widens every time the Fed raises policy rates, thus making the latter less attractive for the currency carry trade;

higher returns in US debt markets could trigger a churn in emerging market equities, tempering foreign investor enthusiasm;

currency markets would be potentially impacted by the outflow of funds to the US; sustained rate hikes by the Fed would also mean a lower impetus to growth in the US, which could be bad news for global growth, especially when China is facing a new Covid outbreak.

Which then means that a central bank-engineered recession is a looming possibility in 2023. Emerging markets such as India will have to continue grappling with the paradoxical situation of a strong dollar and elevated commodity prices — typically, they move in opposite directions and offer a hedge of sorts to net importers such as India, but they have moved in tandem in 2022, and could do so in 2023 as well.

Prognosis: the positives

The near-term growth outlook for the Indian economy is supported by domestic drivers, some of which are reflected in the buoyant trends in high frequency indicators. In November, equity markets touched new highs, buoyed by a rebound in portfolio flows to India.

Headline consumer-level inflation moderated by nearly a percentage point to 5.9% in November, driven by a fall in vegetables prices.

The twin balance sheet problem — of corporates having high levels of debt and banks saddled with bad loans on their books — looks to be on the mend. There has been significant deleveraging over the last five years, with the corporate debt-to-GDP at its lowest in nearly a decade and a half, and bank books have shed much of the legacy bad loans.

Waning input cost pressures, surging corporate sales, and a turn-up in investments in fixed assets seem to be heralding the beginning of an upturn in the capex cycle, which could potentially contribute to a reboot of India’s growth momentum. The PLI scheme is offering an impetus to manufacturing, although the gains are skewed in favour of larger companies. Fresh investments are expected in renewables, electric vehicles, and battery tech.

Bank credit has been growing in double digits for eight months now, reflecting in part an uptick in investment appetite.

The China-plus-one strategy being adopted by most multinational companies could be an opportunity, given that Beijing is vacating large amounts of space in low-skilled, unskilled labour intensive manufacturing such as textiles, shoes, leather, and ceramics, and India has a chance to fill part of this vacuum.

On a disaggregated basis, RBI data suggest that after a long gap of over two years, term-lending to non-corporates is seeing an uptick — a positive sign that seems to imply that smaller firms may be seeking funds beyond their immediate working capital needs.

The Centre had recorded robust collections in both direct taxes and GST, reflecting sustained recovery of the corporate sector; states too have shown some decline in their consolidated deficits and net market borrowings.

Agriculture has been a sustained driver for overall GDP growth, with the rabi outlook showing good prospects for wheat production with higher support prices, adequate reservoir levels, and climatic factors supporting higher acreage, according to the RBI.

Prognosis: the negatives