scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Hindenburg Research, which has accused the Adani Group of fraud, is a short seller. What is short selling?

Short selling or shorting is a trading strategy based on the expectation that the price of the security will fall.

Gautam AdaniThe Adani Group has hit back at the Hindenburg report, claiming that it is a malicious attempt to damage Adani Enterprises. (Photo: Reuters/ Amit Dave)
Listen to this article
Hindenburg Research, which has accused the Adani Group of fraud, is a short seller. What is short selling?
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Short seller Hindenburg Research on January 25 disclosed short positions in Adani Group, alleging stock manipulation and accounting fraud in its latest investigative report. What is short selling?

“Buy low, sell high” is the traditional investment strategy in which one buys a stock or security at a particular price and then sells it when the price is higher, thereby booking a profit. This is referred to as a “long position”, and is based on the view that the price of the stock or security will appreciate with time.

Short selling, or shorting, on the other hand, is a trading strategy based on the expectation that the price of the security will fall. While fundamentally it is based on the “buy low, sell high” approach, the sequence of transactions is reversed in short selling — to sell high first and buy low later. Also, in short selling, the trader usually does not own the securities he sells, but merely borrows them.

In the stock market, traders usually short stocks by selling shares they have borrowed from others through brokerages. When the price of the shares falls to the expected levels, the trader would purchase the shares at the lower price and return them to the owner, booking a profit in the process. If, however, the price of the shares appreciates instead of falling, the trader will be forced to buy shares at a higher price to return to the owner, thereby booking a loss.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 16:27 IST
Next Story

Best prepaid plans with unlimited calling data from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Jio under Rs 200

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close