Marketing spend row: Why this raises questions on HDFC Bank’s governance and its code of ethics

From the CEO to the CFO and CMO, according to the probe, several key management personnel were fully aware of the “differential interest” being routed through the marketing department.

Explaining its code of ethics for directors and top management, HDFC Bank, on its website, underlines how “integrity, transparency and accountability are fundamental” to its ethos and how it intends to ensure its management’s commitment to “highest business and ethical standards while conducting the business of the Bank and compliance with the legal and regulatory requirements.”

The fact that the bank’s top brass were aware of the Rs 45-crore payment, which, according to its Vigilance probe, violates RBI rules and bank’s own norms, raises questions about HDFC Bank’s corporate governance and its adherence to its code of ethics.

Express Investigation | HDFC Bank ‘camouflaged’ crores as marketing spend to pay higher interest to state firm

From the CEO to the CFO and CMO, according to the probe, several key management personnel were fully aware of the “differential interest” being routed through the marketing department as payments for road safety campaigns by MSRDC, a state government agency that promised hefty deposits.