HDFC Bank raises $750 million abroad: Will other Indian banks follow suit?

India’s banking sector is witnessing growing interest in overseas fundraising after HDFC Bank successfully launched a $750-million (around Rs 7,000 crore) bond issue at an attractive rate of 5.067% in the international market. The transaction has attracted significant attention among other lenders, with institutions such as State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) likely to evaluate similar opportunities to strengthen their capital base and diversify funding sources.

The successful issuance demonstrates continued investor confidence in India’s banking system and highlights the appetite among global investors for high-quality debt issued by leading Indian banks. As banks prepare for rising credit demand from businesses and consumers, access to international funding markets could become an increasingly important part of their growth strategy. The fund mobilisation has come after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offered sops such as swap facility on FCNR(B) deposits for Indian banks.

The HDFC Bank bond issue

HDFC Bank’s latest fundraising involves dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes (bonds that rank ahead of other “junior” debt when it comes to repayment) with a total issue size of $750 million. The bonds are expected to receive investment-grade ratings of Baa3 from Moody’s Ratings Services and BBB from S&P, reflecting the bank’s strong financial profile and market position, HDFC bank said.

The proceeds from the issue will be utilised for general banking activities, especially in the bank’s overseas operations. It will provide the lender with additional resources to support lending growth, liquidity management and business expansion initiatives.

Market experts say the successful placement of these bonds sends a positive signal to other Indian banks considering overseas fundraising. The transaction also comes at a time when international investors are actively seeking exposure to emerging market financial institutions with strong fundamentals.

Listing on IFSC

The HDFC notes are proposed to be listed on the India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd and NSE IFSC. Listing on these international financial platforms enhances visibility among global investors and provides greater liquidity for the securities. The move also aligns with India’s broader efforts to develop the IFSC ecosystem and attract more cross-border financial transactions through domestic international exchanges.

Industry observers believe that the successful execution of such issuances could encourage more Indian banks to access global debt markets at cheaper rates rather than relying solely on domestic funding sources.

Tenure and interest structure

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HDFC bonds carry a tenure of five years. The allotment date has been fixed as June 24, 2026, while the maturity date is scheduled for June 24, 2031. Investors will receive a coupon of 5.067% per annum. Interest payments will be made semi-annually on June 24 and December 24 each year, beginning on December 24, 2026. Upon maturity, the principal amount will be repaid in accordance with the terms of the issue.

The coupon rate is 125 basis points above the US Fed rate and 85 basis points higher than the US five-year bond rate. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The coupon level is considered competitive given prevailing global interest rate conditions and the credit profile of the issuer. Analysts say the pricing reflects healthy demand from international investors seeking stable returns from investment-grade banking instruments.

Unsecured structure

The notes are classified as senior unsecured obligations, meaning no specific assets have been pledged as collateral. Despite the absence of security, the bonds rank as senior unsecured debt, giving investors priority over subordinated obligations in the event of liquidation.

No special rights, interests or privileges are attached to the instrument, the bank said. Provisions relating to delays in the payment of interest or principal, including instances where payments are overdue for more than three months, will be governed by the terms and conditions of the notes.

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With HDFC Bank successfully tapping international investors, market participants expect other major lenders, including SBI and BoB, to explore similar fundraising avenues in the coming months, potentially opening a new chapter in overseas capital raising by Indian banks.