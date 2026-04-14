Despite hike, why Haryana workers are calling for a further rise in minimum wage

After widespread workers’ protests in Haryana earlier this month forced the state government’s hand into hiking the minimum wage in the state, labour unions are calling for a further increase in wages, arguing that it is considerably lower than remuneration that was agreed upon by a panel comprising of representatives from labour unions, and the industry last year — and does not account for adequate nutritional requirements needed by working adults in India.

The figure is Rs 23,196 per month. Here’s what to know about the deliberations and the calculation behind the revised amount.

Demand for minimum wage

Jai Bhagwan, general secretary of the Haryana chapter of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), a key labour union behind the strikes, told The Indian Express that a minimum wage of Rs 23,196 was unanimously recommended by the State Minimum Wage Committee on December 29, 2025. He said that the committee had sent its recommendation to the state government.