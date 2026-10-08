GST Council meeting today: What to expect on reforms, decriminalisation

After a gap of over a year, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has met today with a dedicated agenda on decriminalisation, process reforms focusing on compliance and ease of doing business. The 57th meeting, encompassing 31 states/UTs and the Centre, will focus on finishing the arc started during GST 2.0 in September last year when it had announced a major rate overhaul with a reduction in the number of tax slabs to 5% and 18%, along with a 40% rate for demerit goods.

The Council is going to focus on decriminalisation and removal of arrest powers in the pre-prosecution stage. The arrest powers, officials said, has led to the creation of unnecessary leverage over businesses even before the actual arrest stage is reached.

Therefore, it is proposed that disputes will be resolved through civil consequences, namely recovery of the tax, interest for the delay, and penalty. However, prosecution will remain available, with the GST Council expected to discuss some tweaks. Additionally, the threshold for prosecution is likely to be increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.

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At least five major states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh — are learnt to have expressed concern over any sweeping curtailment of the taxmen’s powers. A key demand by states has been that the indirect tax regime should not be rendered “toothless”, and pre-prosecution arrests should be graded with an additional layer enabling “civil arrest in cases of serious violations”.

Here are five other areas that the Council meeting is expected to take up, from process reforms to refunds, exports and e-commerce.

Process reforms

The underlying theme for carrying out process reforms has been the evolution of the technological system over the last nine years of the GST rollout. “The system should do what can be done from data. The officer should be left with what needs judgement,” an official said. Officials are of the view that “systems built on technology and good quality data” can help ensure correct behaviour from businesses without “onerous compliance”.

The GST Council will deliberate on a wide variety of issues that encompass all the tax dealings of an entity during its lifecycle — getting registered, filing returns and correcting them, claiming refunds, and answering demands.

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Say, for instance, registration is being granted for 61% of the taxpayers in three working days. For the remaining taxpayers, the process is being streamlined to avoid unnecessary queries and rejections.

For returns, the Council is aiming to bring in the long-envisaged invoice matching system in which the corrections made are noted properly so that there is a trail of the changes recorded in the buyer’s ledger automatically. This will help validate input tax credit at the stage of recording itself and avoid issuance of a large number of mismatch notices.

Refunds are proposed to be acknowledged in 10 days, with 90% likely to be released on a risk check, while a common standard for notices, hearings and orders will be brought in for litigation. Furthermore, it is proposed that no notice will be issued at all where the amount involved is below Rs 10,000. Crucially, this change is expected to apply to new cases as well as those pending, whether in adjudication or in the appeal phase.

Structural reforms, ease of living and doing business

As per this proposal, a buyer who holds the invoice, has received the goods and has paid his supplier in full, including the tax, should get to keep his credit. It should not depend on whether someone further up the chain has paid or not. The Council proposes to ease blocked credit for honest buyers through this change. Also, the proposal aims to widen the refund ambit by covering the tax paid on services and on plant and machinery also, a step which is expected to help free up more working capital for companies, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) entities that deal with higher inverted duty refunds.

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Also Read | GST arrest powers on way out amid concerns over taxmen’s overreach

The Council will discuss a proposal related to easing the registration process. “61% of registrations are already granted automatically within three working days, and 66% of applications to amend a registration are to go through without an officer…guidelines will now state which documents are needed for each of these and when they are enough, so that applicant and officer work to the same standard,” an official said.

A refund claim is proposed to be acknowledged in 10 days, failing which it is deemed acknowledged. 90% is to be released on a risk check, the official said. More importantly, the Council will discuss a proposal that will focus on making closing a business as simple as starting one.

Exports of services & e-commerce

One major process change is set to be for the export of services, which will help align GST laws with the practice on ground. Citing the example of a testing laboratory which receives a prototype from a foreign client, tests it, sends back the report, and is paid in foreign exchange, the official explained that the place of supply followed where the work was performed. “It will now follow the location of the customer, and such work therefore qualifies as an export. This opens the whole field of testing, certification, repair, calibration, research, and analysis to export treatment, and India has substantial capacity in all of them.”

Testing, repair, certification and research done in India for a client abroad will qualify as exports even when the goods stay here. Similarly, billing a foreign client through a branch abroad will not cost an Indian firm its export status.

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A seller at present needs a registered place of business in every state he sells into. This is not practical for a small seller and keeps him inside his home state while larger sellers sell across the country.

The GST Council will take up a proposal that intends to bring in a one-time verification in the home state, with reach across the country. Nine out of 10 sellers on platforms are small and pass on very little credit, so the facility is likely to be opened to them.